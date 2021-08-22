SACKETS HARBOR – North Country Against Cancer hosted its 19th Annual SpokerRide Saturday, July 31, to once again benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. This year saw more than $12,000 raised for the two non-profit organizations.
This year’s event also saw 150 individuals participate among the three courses offered: a 30-mile (beginner/intermediate) course, 50-mile (advanced) course, and novice 10-mile fun course available for those riders that want to participate but not race. All three courses started and ended in Sackets Harbor.
After last year’s event had to switch to a virtual one as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jeffrey A. Wood – who organizes the event with his brother, Steven C. Wood – said it was great to see conditions improve enough to host a safe and responsible in-person event once again.
“We were so glad to be able to do a virtual ride last year and keep the SpokerRide in our hearts and minds, and with this year’s ride being in person it was heart-warming to see the enthusiasm and participation by our community,” said Wood.
In the 50-mile course, Rob Chimento of Baldwinsville took first place in the male overall category with a time of 1:59:55. He was followed by Scott Stewart of Camillus in second place with a time of 2:01:44 and Reilly Keenan of Elbridge in third place with a time of 2:01:46. In the female overall category, Jessica Viscome of Fulton finished in first place with a time of 2:01:52. She was followed by Lynn Rajunas of Baldwinsville in second place with a time of 2:24:06 and Monika Docteur of Watertown with a time of 2:33:47.
In the 30-mile course, Jamie Campbell of Mattydale took first place in the male overall category with a time of 1:08:58. He was followed by Jeff Jones of Canton in second place with a time of 1:09:08 and Justin Rice of Sackets Harbor in third place with a time of 1:11:52. In the female overall category, Val Battelle of Oswego and Tiffany Gallagher of Liverpool tied for first place, both with a time of 1:18:32. They were followed by Betsy Nicol of Copenhagen in second place with a time of 1:20:06 and Annette Fentress of Brewerton in third place with a time of 1:23:09.
The top three winners overall and top three winners of each division were awarded commemorative SpokerRide medals. Additional results may be found online at www.spokerride.net.
This year’s event was underwritten by Bob Johnson Auto Group, Samaritan Medical Center, Stewart’s Shops, Westelcom, and Black River Adventurers Shop. Sponsorships were also provided by Watertown Hearing Aid Center; Independent Medical Evaluation Company (IMEC); Watertown Savings Bank; Weldon & Trimper Law Firm; Con-Tech Building Systems, Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Johnson Lumber, LLC; The Clipper Inn; Crowley & Halloran CPAs, P.C.; and Watertown Elks Lodge 496. This year’s event also include support from Frank Rhode, John Deal III, Steven Maki, Darryl King, Hannaford Supermarkets, Price Chopper, Pepsi Bottling Group, Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Blue Mountain Spring Water.
That financial support, said Wood, is important to the SpokerRide. Without that generosity, he said, it becomes very difficult to put on a safe, successful ride.
“We cannot thank all our supporters enough,” he said. “This is possible because of them and their generosity.”
Volunteer Transportation Center Executive Director Samuel M. Purington said he is grateful for the support this year’s ride saw from both sponsors and participants.
“The number of people who turned out and number of businesses and individuals who supported the SpokerRide was amazing. We’re also very thankful for the dedication of North Country Against Cancer in hosting the SpokerRide and for supporting our organization through this event,” said Purington. “Jeff, Steve and their volunteers do an amazing job organizing this year after year. Especially this year with the additional challenge of navigating the challenges of the pandemic to make this crucial fundraiser happen.”
American Cancer Society Community Executive Donald J. Boshart was also ecstatic about this year’s return to an in-person event.
“I would like to thank Steve, Jeff and the SpokerRide committee for their continued support in the fight against cancer here in the North Country,” said Boshart, “and another big thanks to the Relay For Life teams who volunteered as road marshals helping to make this a safe ride for the bikers. This year was special, after having to cancel the in-person ride last year. And the success of the return showed how supportive and caring the riders, volunteers and organizers of this event are. My hat is off to all that took part.”
Boshart added, “If you or someone you know has been diagnosed, please give your American Cancer Society a call, we are here to help. Our number is 1-800-227-2345.”
Since its inception, the SpokerRide has raised more than $160,000 through sponsorships and through the participation of nearly 3,000 riders for organizations providing support to those living with cancer, seeing through the vision of North Country Against Cancer, a group of survivors and supporters touched by cancer and willing to give back to those that are fighting this disease.
Those interested in sponsor or participating in next year’s SpokerRide may visit www.spokerride.net for more information about the event. Registration links for next year’s event will be active soon. Once active, click on the registration link or send a completed registration form with payment made out to “Volunteer Transportation Center” and mailed in care of North Country Against Cancer to 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.
For more information or to register, contact organizer Jeff Wood at 315-783-6258 or spokerride@gmail.com.
