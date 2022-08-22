SACKETS HARBOR – North Country Against Cancer hosted its 20th Annual SpokerRide Saturday, July 30, to once again benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. This year saw more than $12,000 raised for the two non-profit organizations.
This year’s event also saw 160 individuals participate among the three courses offered: a 30-mile (beginner/intermediate) course, 50-mile (advanced) course, and novice 10-mile fun course available for those riders that want to participate but not race. All three courses started and ended in Sackets Harbor.
Jeffrey A. Wood – who organizes the event with his brother, Steven C. Wood – said it was great to see a crowd turn out for the banner year.
“We were overwhelmed to see the turnout as we marked 20 years of hosting this event in beautiful Sackets Harbor,” said Wood. “The support we’ve had over the years, even in 2020 when we had to switch temporarily to a virtual ride because of the pandemic, has been amazing.”
In the 50-mile course, Ben White of Cicero took first place in the male overall category with a time of 1:54:44. He was followed by Matt Flood of Baldwinsville in second place with a time of 1:54:46 and Scott Stewart of Camillus in third place with a time of 1:54:47. In the female overall category, Jessica Viscome of Fulton finished in first place with a time of 2:07:18. She was followed by Betsy Nicol of Copenhagen in second place with a time of 2:17:06 and Jennifer Mapes of Fort Drum with a time of 2:27:46.
In the 30-mile course, Jamie Ouderkirk of Syracuse took first place in the male overall category with a time of 1:13:55. He was followed by Jeff Lincoln of Liverpool in second place with a time of 1:13:56 and Michael Harris of Chaumont in third place with a time of 1:13:57. In the female overall category, Annette Fentress of Brewerton took first place with a time of 1:21:40. Kara Rusch of Hamilton took second with a time of 1:22:22 and Becca Waite of Watertown came in third place with a time of 1:26:56.
The top three winners overall and top three winners of each division were awarded ribbons and all participants were able to receive commemorative medals. Additional results may be found online at www.spokerride.net.
This year’s event was underwritten by Samaritan Medical Center, Bob Johnson Auto Group, Stewart’s Shops, Westelcom, and Black River Adventurers Shop. Sponsorships were also provided by Watertown Hearing Aid Center; Independent Medical Evaluation Company (IMEC); Watertown Savings Bank; Weldon & Trimper Law Firm; Con-Tech Building Systems, Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Johnson Lumber LLC; The Clipper Inn; and Crowley & Halloran CPAs, P.C. This year’s event also include support from Frank Rhode, John Deal III, Steven Maki, Darryl King, Hannaford Supermarkets, Price Chopper, Pepsi Bottling Group, Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Blue Mountain Spring Water.
Door prizes were donated this year by Adams Cheese Shop; Adams Golf Course; American Cancer Society; Bedford Creek Golf Course; Beese’s Depot Café; Benefit Services Group; Bill Saiff’s Westview Lodge & Marina; Carson’s Pizzeria & Bar; Detail This; Fleet Feet Syracuse; Impact Nutrition; Johnson Newspaper Corporation; JRECK Subs; Junk in the Trunk Antiques and Gifts; Kinney Drugs Adams; Nu Pier Restaurant and Lounge; OD Greene Lumber; Old McDonald’s Farm; Olive Garden; Red Lobster; Rhodes Greenhouses; Rudd’s Town and Country Store; Sam Purington; Sherwin-Williams Watertown; Spookhill Bar & Grill; Sunkissed Tanning of Adams; The Battlefield Eatery; The Bottle at Sackets Harbor; The Handmaiden’s Garden; The Sackets Boathouse; The Sandwich Bar; The Whiskey Coop; Tinsle Beauty; Tunes 92.5/Intrepid Broadcasting; Uplift Nutrition; Watertown Wolves; and Zoo New York.
That financial support, said Wood, is important to the SpokerRide. Without that generosity, he said, it becomes very difficult to put on a safe, successful ride.
“Our supporters continue to show us generosity beyond words,” he said. “We are able to be successful with this important fundraiser thanks to them and thanks to the riders.”
Volunteer Transportation Center Executive Director Samuel M. Purington said he is grateful for the support this year’s ride saw from both sponsors and participants.
“It was great to see another massive turnout for this event,” said Purington. “Jeff and Steve put on a great event every year and we couldn’t be more thankful for them choosing our organization to benefit from the proceeds alongside the American Cancer Society.”
American Cancer Society Community Executive Donald J. Boshart was also appreciative to the Wood brothers and those who dedicated their time to the event.
“We continue to appreciate Jeff, Steve and the SpokerRide committee for their support in the fight against cancer here in the North Country,” said Boshart. “We’re thankful once again to Relay For Life volunteers who took their time to help out at this event as road marshalls to make it a safe ride. Everything came together for another amazing year.”
Boshart added, “If you or someone you know has been diagnosed, please give your American Cancer Society a call, we are here to help. Our number is 1-800-227-2345.”
Since its inception, the SpokerRide has raised more than $185,000 through sponsorships and through the participation of more than 3,000 riders for organizations providing support to those living with cancer, seeing through the vision of North Country Against Cancer, a group of survivors and supporters touched by cancer and willing to give back to those that are fighting this disease.
Those interested in sponsor or participating in next year’s SpokerRide may visit www.spokerride.net for more information about the event. Registration links for next year’s event will be active soon. Once active, click on the Registration link or send a completed registration form with payment made out to “Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation” and mailed in care of North Country Against Cancer to 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.
For more information or to register, contact organizer Jeff Wood at 315-783-6258 or spokerride@gmail.com.
