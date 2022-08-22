SACKETS HARBOR – North Country Against Cancer hosted its 20th Annual SpokerRide Saturday, July 30, to once again benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. This year saw more than $12,000 raised for the two non-profit organizations.

This year’s event also saw 160 individuals participate among the three courses offered: a 30-mile (beginner/intermediate) course, 50-mile (advanced) course, and novice 10-mile fun course available for those riders that want to participate but not race. All three courses started and ended in Sackets Harbor.

