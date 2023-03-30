OSWEGO COUNTY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will host a variety of programs during the week of spring break. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, learn more about the world of STEM/STEAM by creating projects with the natural resources educator. STEM encourages innovation, creativity, critical thinking, problem solving and other beneficial skills for youth. STEAM incorporates imagination and creativity through art in ways that align with STEM. At the center, there’s plenty to learn about science and nature, but this program will have different activities and projects to be done together to spark that interest in the sciences. The targeted audience for this program is eight years old and up. These projects and activities will be done inside and on the trails.

The natural resources educator will lead an afternoon spring nature hike around the nature center at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 to look for signs of spring. Walk amongst the melting snow piles to look and listen for various sights and sounds, including spring wildflowers and returning birds. The group will plan to go outside even if it is snowing or raining – wear boots that can get wet and or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather.

