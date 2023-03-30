OSWEGO COUNTY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will host a variety of programs during the week of spring break. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, learn more about the world of STEM/STEAM by creating projects with the natural resources educator. STEM encourages innovation, creativity, critical thinking, problem solving and other beneficial skills for youth. STEAM incorporates imagination and creativity through art in ways that align with STEM. At the center, there’s plenty to learn about science and nature, but this program will have different activities and projects to be done together to spark that interest in the sciences. The targeted audience for this program is eight years old and up. These projects and activities will be done inside and on the trails.
The natural resources educator will lead an afternoon spring nature hike around the nature center at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 to look for signs of spring. Walk amongst the melting snow piles to look and listen for various sights and sounds, including spring wildflowers and returning birds. The group will plan to go outside even if it is snowing or raining – wear boots that can get wet and or muddy and dress appropriately for the weather.
Returning this year is the nature geocache egg hunt at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7. Think of this program as a backyard egg hunt, but in the woods and the GPS guides participants within 20 feet of where the egg is hidden. Birds, reptiles, and amphibians all hatch out of eggs and in Oswego County, most of these eggs are laid in spring. Celebrate spring by partaking in this family-oriented program that will teach participants how to use a GPS unit and then hunt for plastic eggs in the woods. Each unit will be programmed to search for three special eggs. Ten units will be able available for those to borrow during the duration of the program, or bring own GPS unit and get the coordinates upon arrival.
These programs are designed for all ages; anyone from individuals to families of 10 are encouraged to attend. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at (315) 963‑7286.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
