Spring into a new career at Oswego County job fair April 13

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) presents a spring job fair on Thursday, April 13 at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. The event runs from 3-6 p.m., bringing local employers, training institutions and job applicants together for a variety of career and training opportunities.

“OCWNY is excited to offer this opportunity for employers and job seekers to connect in person,” said Rachel Pierce, executive director of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board. “Attendees can discuss the experience and skills they can bring to job openings at local businesses. They can also learn about free employment and training services that will help them develop workforce skills and improve their career options.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.