Spring into a new career at Oswego County job fair April 13

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) presents a spring job fair on Thursday, April 13 at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego. The event runs from 3-6 p.m., bringing local employers, training institutions and job applicants together for a variety of career and training opportunities.
“OCWNY is excited to offer this opportunity for employers and job seekers to connect in person,” said Rachel Pierce, executive director of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board. “Attendees can discuss the experience and skills they can bring to job openings at local businesses. They can also learn about free employment and training services that will help them develop workforce skills and improve their career options.”
The agency will have also information available about other services it offers to job seekers, such as resume assistance, online learning and funding options for training.
Employers scheduled to attend include AmeriCorps, ARISE, Inc., Carpenters Local -277, Cayuga Community College, CiTi BOCES, Constellation Energy, Mackenzie-Childs, Menter Ambulance, Novelis, Oswego County, Oswego Health, Oswego County Opportunities, Inc., St. Luke Health Services, SUNY Oswego and many others.
Oswego County Workforce New York is grateful to be hosted by one of Oswego’s historic buildings for this event. The McCrobie Civic Center is operated by the city of Oswego.
Visit OCWNY’s career center at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, across from Mimi’s Drive-In, to check out the variety of services available to job seekers. The center is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required.
For more information about other events, open positions and job search tips, go to www.ocwny.org or find Oswego County Workforce New York on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
