OSWEGO COUNTY - The cancelation of high school spring sports had started to seem inevitable for many Oswego County coaches and athletes, but remaining hopes for a last-second comeback or final-inning rally were lost last Friday.
Soon after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that school buildings would remain closed throughout the state for the remainder of the academic year due to COVID-19, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association issued a press release to confirm the cancelation of spring sports seasons for all of its member sections.
The state championships were called off a week prior and the initial start date for practices had been delayed twice previously due to state regulations in place from COVID-19. Coaches and executives within Section 3 had been holding out optimism for some semblance of a regular season if schools were eventually allowed to re-open.
“It didn’t really hit me until later that night and that’s when I started to break down and cry, I was disappointed but with everything going on, I understand the circumstances,” said Pulaski Academy and Central School senior Kaitlin Reynolds, who was preparing to play her fourth straight varsity softball season as the starting catcher.
“I was so ready,” she added. “We had such high hopes for this year even though we lost some amazing players from last year, we had some very good players coming up this year from modified, so it was really heart-breaking.”
High school sports in the state that will not hold a 2020 season in any form include softball, baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, and golf. The NYSPHSAA became the 44th state high school association to entirely eliminate the spring sports season due to the pandemic. NYSPHSAA president Paul Harrica is also set to begin selecting members to serve on an ad hoc committee to address and analyze the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall 2020 interscholastic sports schedule, according to the release.
“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA section executive directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their section,” said Robert Zayas, the NYSPHSAA executive director, in Friday’s press release. “Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, this COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them.”
Coaches and players from teams in a multitude of sports from each district in the county spoke to each other by phone and zoom conference in the wake of the announcement to share their collective disappointment, a few tears, and talk through the situation.
“They’re in tough shape, they’re in a low place, my heart is just broken for my two seniors,” said Sandy Creek Central School softball coach Kate Soluri, a former standout player who has helped the program maintain its place as a perennial area spring contender.
“I know it’s maybe what we should be doing, but I guess it just hurts and it’s tough to really explain to the girls when we’re not really seeing the cases up here and we’re not really seeing the repercussions of the virus up here, so it’s really hard to explain to them why this is important,” she added.
The decision, while out of the hands of sports administrators, will deprive area athletes at each grade level of prime opportunities.
Seniors will lose precious farewell-season memories and milestone events, juniors will go without a critical year for college recruiting, and underclassmen looking to thrust themselves on the radar with a strong spring will have to wait another season. All will miss the many other often overlooked benefits to the scholastic sports experience.
Area rivalry games, like the annual Oswego-Fulton boys lacrosse battle for the Pathfinder Crosse, are among the many anticipated outings to be lost.
“I had a couple seniors who were looking for a big year, just to finish their careers on a high note, and a couple of other kids hoping to play in college who were counting on this season to get a look from somebody,” said longtime Oswego High School boys lacrosse coach, Robert ‘Doc,’ Nelson, after expressing doubt the season would be played following a delay earlier this spring.
Pulaski softball was eager to defend its Section 3 Class C championship while a handful of other softball, baseball, and lacrosse teams believed they were poised to contend or make a surprise run during the spring slate.
“This was kind of my last chance to get to play with everybody, and we’ve all been playing together since we were younger,” said Pulaski senior Jordan Burdick, who would have entered her fifth varsity softball campaign for the Blue Devils. “Some of the other players and I had been talking about our excitement to see how far we could go this year (in the postseason) and see if we could kind of play off of what we did last year. We had a lot of energy and hope for the season.”
Last spring, Oswego County was represented by Mexico Academy and Central School junior Joe Ocker at the state tennis tournament while more than a dozen individual athletes from area schools advanced to the Section 3 state qualifier for boys and girls track and field.
Oswego High School boys varsity track and field coach, Jeffrey Gordon, stated after the state championships were canceled the week prior that he was disappointed, especially for the 14 seniors combined in the Buccaneers boys and girls tracks teams and all others throughout the state.
“You can’t get these opportunities back as a kid,” Gordon said. “They only get so much time to have these experiences, so my heart goes out to them because they won’t be able to get these things back, especially our seniors.”
The status of area summer leagues remains uncertain and some teams like Pulaski softball are likely to allow seniors to practice with the team if seasons go on as scheduled. Schools and athletic departments are likely to find unique ways to recognize and celebrate senior athletes amid the social-distancing guidelines in place over the coming months.
Many area teams plan to maintain group chats and hold regular zoom conferences throughout this period to keep their team bond despite not having immediate games to plan for.
Soluri said that if anything positive can be found amid the heartache for area athletes, she hopes the unfortunate situation can be utilized as a learning point moving forward in future sports or other life endeavors.
“If there’s anything we can learn in this is that we can’t take anything for granted,” Soluri said. “Our opportunities, are we assuming there are going to be opportunities available to us? I think about, even with at-bats, in a game where we might be winning by five runs in the sixth inning, are we taking those opportunities to play for granted? I’m just hoping that it puts into perspective for them what’s important, and it makes them take true value in all the things that are around them and not take any moment or opportunity for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.