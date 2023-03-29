St. Joseph’s Day commemorated in Oswego

OSWEGO - Sunday, March 19 was St. Joseph’s Day and to honor and commemorate the event, a group of Italian Americans raised the Italian flag at the city of Oswego civic plaza next to city hall. This is an annual event that has occurred for many years in the port city. Pictured, front row, left to right is: Melinda Brancato, Nick Canale, Mark Tesoriero, Oswego Common Council President Rob Corradino, Dave Domicolo, Tom Vona, Joe Ascenzi, Nick Canale Sr and Pep Solazzo. Back row, left to right: Joe Corradino, Anthony DeMartino and Bill Fatiga.
