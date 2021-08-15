St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management lunches ‘Pledge-To-Protect’ public initiative

PULASKI – The St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) launched a new initiative aimed to engage the public to take actions that protect the SLELO region from the threat of invasive species. Called the ‘Pledge-To-Protect,’ the initiative outlines simple steps that provide a proven impact on the area’s natural surroundings while educating the public on the danger that invasives have on the health of our local lands and waters.
The ‘Pledge-To-Protect’ hones in on five major areas of the region that need public action – lands and trails, gardens, forests, waters, and within the community. When signing up for the pledge, participants, called “Protectors,” will be able to select one or all of these areas of interest and be directed to virtual and downloadable toolkits that share resources, action items, and simple preventative steps for each category. Taking any of the actions in the toolkits awards pledge badges that can be shared on social media. Protectors also receive monthly emails that further break down preventative actions and the positive impact that they have on the local environment.
“The work that we do as part of the SLELO PRISM provides region-wide coordination for invasive species monitoring and management across the terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems within our 7,600-square mile PRISM region,” said Rob Williams, Manager of the St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management. “We hope many will consider taking this pledge, supporting our work and aiding in our efforts. Nature has been a place for all to enjoy, recreate and find peace. We have a responsibility to protect these lands and waters now and for generations to come.”
Those interested in signing up and taking the SLELO PRISM’s ‘Pledge-To-Protect’ can learn more online at: iPledgeToProtect.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.