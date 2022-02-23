St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” raffle early bird winners picked

St. Luke Health Services resident the Rev. James Bruinsma is pictured drawing one of the five winning ticket numbers in this year’s Bundle of Bucks “Early Bird” drawing. The five “Early Bird” winning ticket numbers he picked are 109; 771; 460; 809 and 339. Those who purchased their 2022 “Bundle of Bucks” charity raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day were entered in the Early Bird drawing. This year’s Charity Raffle drawing on Saturday, May 14 features a prize pot totaling up to $25,000 with a top prize of $10,000.

OSWEGO – Five ticket holders in this year’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle had their numbers picked as part of a special “Early Bird” drawing.

Everyone who purchased their St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 had their ticket numbers entered in a drawing to be among five to win $100 dollars each.

The five winning ticket numbers in the “Early Bird” drawing as picked by St. Luke Health services resident the Rev. James Bruinsma are 109; 771; 460; 809 and 339.

Their ticket numbers, along with all others will be entered in the big “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing on May 14, featuring a prize pot totaling $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize payout.

To purchase raffle tickets download an entry form at www.stlukehs.com, or call 315-342-3166 and request one to be mailed. The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is $50 per ticket; only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Every ticket entered is eligible for all 15 of the raffle cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends. People must be 18 years or older to participate.

Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle enables not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence to provide activities, events and outings that keep those served connected and engaged in their community.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.