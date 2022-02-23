St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” raffle early bird winners picked

OSWEGO – Five ticket holders in this year’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle had their numbers picked as part of a special “Early Bird” drawing.
Everyone who purchased their St. Luke “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle tickets on or before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 had their ticket numbers entered in a drawing to be among five to win $100 dollars each.
The five winning ticket numbers in the “Early Bird” drawing as picked by St. Luke Health services resident the Rev. James Bruinsma are 109; 771; 460; 809 and 339.
Their ticket numbers, along with all others will be entered in the big “Bundle of Bucks” raffle drawing on May 14, featuring a prize pot totaling $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize payout.
To purchase raffle tickets download an entry form at www.stlukehs.com, or call 315-342-3166 and request one to be mailed. The entry fee for this year’s charity raffle is $50 per ticket; only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Every ticket entered is eligible for all 15 of the raffle cash prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends. People must be 18 years or older to participate.
Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle enables not-for-profit affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence to provide activities, events and outings that keep those served connected and engaged in their community.
