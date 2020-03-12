St. Patrick’s Day dinner
Buy Now

PULASKI - The St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake St., Pulaski will hold a St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner at 5 p.m on Saturday, March 14.

Corned Beef will be served with potatoes, cabbage, salad, rolls and our tasty homemade desserts!

The dinner will cost $10.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.