St. Patrick’s Day dinner

PULASKI - The St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Lake St., Pulaski will hold a St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner at 5 p.m on Saturday, March 14.
Corned Beef will be served with potatoes, cabbage, salad, rolls and our tasty homemade desserts!
The dinner will cost $10.
