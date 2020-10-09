PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown didn’t have to look far in its search for a new athletic coordinator.
Scott Stanard has taken on the role following the resignation of former athletic director, Jamie Coppola, this past summer.
Stanard is a 1990 APW graduate, a former three-sport athlete for the Rebels, and a coach of three sports in the district throughout much of the past decade. Self-described as a ‘hometown kid,’ he was approved for the new position heading the athletics department by the board of education in early September.
“I was born here, I went to school and graduated from here, my parents still live in the same house a mile away from the school,” Stanard said. “It means everything to me. When I sat down with the superintendent (Lynn Rhone) and we talked, I told her that my biggest fear is that I don’t want to mess this up. APW has had good athletics in the past, I want to continue that, and I want our programs to grow and get better.”
Stanard is unsure if he will continue his coaching duties and said he is likely to step down to immerse himself in his new multifaceted role.
Stanard has maintained his position as a teaching assistant in the special education department and now added the title of athletic coordinator. The health and physical education administrative responsibilities that are often traditionally handled by the athletic director were distributed elsewhere in the district.
Stanard has coached varsity football and softball for five-plus years and served as an assistant coach for the varsity boys basketball team.
“In my mind, it’s kind of the next step,” Stanard said. “I like to coach because I like to follow in (longtime APW coach) Grant Decker’s footsteps and have an impact on kids’ lives, and coaching three sports, I had an impact on my three teams of kids that I got to coach. I look at it this way, now being athletic coordinator at APW, I can have an impact on every single sport that we have here, so I’m hoping I can have a positive impact on every kid that comes through our athletics program.”
Stanard applied for the position following a few weeks of uncertainty among he and his colleagues. Soon after Coppola informed the district of his plans to step down, former superintendent Eric Knuth resigned and later accepted a position at Skaneateles.
The district approved Lynn Rhone as its new superintendent in August and she soon distributed emails with job postings that included the athletic coordinator position.
Stanard applied and was officially approved a few weeks after his initial interview with Rhone.
“I loved working with Jamie (Coppola) and after he resigned, nobody really knew what was going to happen,” Stanard said. “Then, our superintendent resigned and was hired at Skaneateles, so we were without a superintendent and an athletic director and all of us, especially in the coaching world, were wondering what was going to happen.”
Stanard said that taking over the department during the COVID-19 pandemic has been ‘crazy,’ due to the amount of uncertainty entering the fall campaign, with multiple school districts opting not to play and decisions coming and changing almost daily in the weeks leading in.
The state’s decision to delay football, volleyball and competitive cheer to the Fall II season in March has helped ease the transition for Stanard, whose school only offers cross country and girls soccer this fall. Stanard said that while he feels badly for those athletes, the burden of planning seasons amid the pandemic has been lessened compared to other schools in Section 3.
“It’s crazy and hectic for me in one sense because of COVID, but on the other hand, for me personally, it has made things a little bit easier getting my feet wet not having a full slate of athletics going on right now,” Stanard said. “Some of these other schools, my head was spinning at our first (athletic directors) meeting a month ago.”
Stanard’s wife, Traci, was valedictorian of her graduating class at APW and his daughter, Emillie, is in seventh grade in the district this year. Stanard has been able to coach two of his nephews in football and basketball.
Stanard said he has no plans to leave and hopes to retire at APW while growing its athletic programs and ensuring their success and viability long into the future.
“That’s my dream and my goal, to maintain and grow what we already have,” Stanard said. “Jamie Coppola did a great job while he was here keeping the numbers going and the programs thriving, and I just want to keep that going.”
