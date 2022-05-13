Standoff update: Loaded shotgun threat stemmed from cellphone dispute

OSWEGO – A city of Oswego man arrested May 2 after a nine-and-a-half hour standoff with police was “familiar” to local law enforcement and is scheduled to appear in County Court June 6 on a year-old charge of attempted murder.
Marcus Miller, 39, allegedly aimed a loaded shotgun at his wife in a dispute over a cellphone on May 2, and later that day, after finally coming out of his East Seventh Street home, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to an Oswego City Police press release, the Oswego Police Department was dispatched to a residence on May 2, at 12:51 p.m. for a domestic dispute complaint. Upon arrival, officers were told that a domestic dispute occurred regarding personal property inside the home. During the dispute, Marcus Miller allegedly threatened family members with a shotgun. Officers made multiple attempts to contact him, however, he allegedly refused to come out of the residence.
Police said a perimeter was set up around the residence and a one-block area was secured. With the assistance from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a nine-and-a-half hour negotiation took place. Miller ultimately exited the residence and was taken into custody allegedly without incident.
Officers conducted a search of the residence and allegedly located a loaded shotgun.
Miller was transported to Oswego County CAP Court and held pending arraignment.
In a later interview, Damian Waters of the Oswego City Police, acknowledged the residence is Miller’s home and that it was Miller, his wife, and at least one of his children inside. Only Miller, though, remained inside during the lengthy standoff. His wife and child(ren) were allowed to leave.
Waters described the dispute over property as “Mr. Miller wanted to use the cellphone of his wife, and she wasn’t going to allow him to use it. From what we were told, that was basically the underlying issue of what all this led up to.”
I asked how that translates into a charge of robbery.
“He forcefully took the property from her after that dispute,” Waters said, “and the fact that he was holding a weapon, that makes it a first-degree offense because a shotgun was involved.”
Waters is not 100% sure who called in the complaint on the dispute.
“We were dispatched to that residence because of that complaint,” he said. “When officers arrived, we were met by the wife outside.”
Waters said Miller did not hold anyone hostage.
“There was no hostage. He wasn’t withholding anyone. He did not want to come out and cooperate. That’s why it took so long. With the threat of a weapon in play, we didn’t want to endanger him or ourselves or anyone in that surrounding area. So we slowed it down.”
Everyone else was out of the house.
Waters said Miller didn’t threaten to kill himself.
There were mental health counselors on-scene, according to Waters, from Liberty Resources and trained crisis negotiators from the Oswego City Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Office.
Did the mental health counselors get to talk to Miller?
“Not on-scene,” Waters answered. “It was a very large scene. He had family on-scene. Liberty Resources was available to anyone who needed any type of counseling or anyone to talk to.
“OPD (Oswego Police Department) has a crisis negotiator as well as the Sheriff’s Office,” Waters continued. “They worked jointly to bring this to a peaceful resolution. Both departments have specially-trained people.”
An alert on the standoff was put out to the neighborhood.
“We put out an alert to the one-block radius of that residence we were at,” Waters said. “Let people know just to shelter in place, police were in the area. In regards to the immediate neighbors, they were alerted.”
I asked had the police ever had a problem with Miller before?
“We’re familiar with Mr. Miller,” Waters replied. “I don’t want to get into the criminal history, but we were familiar with Mr. Miller.”
That criminal history goes back one year and then five more.
Miller is scheduled to appear in County Court June 6 on attempted murder charges dating back to June, 2021. Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies alleged Miller stabbed a man he knew seven times, including twice in the neck, on June 12, 2021. Miller was initially charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Those charges were later upgraded to include attempted murder.
Five years prior to the alleged attempted murder, Miller was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, according to State Police, who alleged Miller tried to rob a man at gunpoint.
Regarding this most recent incident, the May 2 standoff, Waters concluded, “It took a little bit, but no one was hurt, and we’re just glad it was able to be brought to a peaceful resolution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.