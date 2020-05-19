OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the start of construction for the long awaited Route 48 Green Gateway Project. The project will install bio-swell rain gardens, several trees, plantings, and a significant amount of new green space in public space along Route 48 between Murray and Erie streets. The $248,000 project construction work is part of the $437,000 project with 75% of the funding provided by a New York State Environmental Protection Fund Grant awarded several years ago.
“Our Route 48 Green Gateway Project will dramatically improve the appearance of one of our main gateways and thoroughfares in the city of Oswego and is a great example of using green space, plants and modern designed to remediate rainwater while improving the appearance and feel of our community. I’m proud to continue investing in our public infrastructure and improve this area of our community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.
Hannibal based contractor W.D. Malone began construction on Monday, May 18. Construction is set to last approximately one month. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route to Route 48.
