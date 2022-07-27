Start of construction on Oswego’s pedestrian bridge lighting project

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the start of construction on the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego. In December of 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to illuminate the historic pedestrian bridge that will feature special lighting and effects, while tying in the bridge to other on-going downtown improvements and events. In 2019, the city of Oswego completed another special lighting project by illuminating the Varick Dam water falls just south of the O&W Railroad bridge.
“The lighting of the O&W Railroad Pedestrian Bridge will serve as another visual attraction to downtown Oswego, while touching on some of our community’s rich history,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have made countless improvements to both our downtown area, and our waterfront, and the lighting of this historic pedestrian bridge is an initiative that will complement the work we have done in both of those areas.” Mayor Barlow also noted he has ordered the pedestrian bridge closed to the public for the duration of construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.