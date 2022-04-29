State Child Fatality Report on Jordan Brooks’ death based on Oswego County DSS investigation of itself

OSWEGO COUNTY – Jordan Brooks, 17, disabled with cerebral palsy, confined to a wheelchair, dependent on his mother and stepfather for all of his physical needs, died on Mothers’ Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021. The following February, his death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, and within a month, his mother and stepfather, Lisa, 41, and Anthony, 37, Waldron of Palermo were charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Six months after Jordan died, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) released its “Child Fatality Report” on Jordan’s death.
After weeks and weeks of back-and-forth with that state office, only conclusion that can be made, after giving OFCS every opportunity to clearly respond to simple, straightforward questions, is that the state’s Child Fatality Report is not written by the state. The child’s death is not investigated by the state and then written up into a comprehensive, third-party report. It is only a review with some comments on an investigation and report completed by Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS), specifically, its Multidisciplinary Team comprised of the most senior members of DSS’s Child Protective Services (CPS) division. In other words, the investigation of Jordan Brooks’ death and Oswego County DSS’s role in it is an investigation and report of Oswego County DSS by Oswego County DSS.
The state’s OCFS reviewed the report and commented on it. In some cases, it has ordered that procedures must be corrected and it faults Oswego County DSS for its failings in regard to certain improper or incomplete procedures. However, though citing numerous and serious failures, when all is said and done, the final two comments made by the state are shockingly status quo:
“Are there any recommended actions for local or state administrative or policy changes?”
Answer: No.
“Are there any recommended prevention activities resulting from the review?
Answer: No.”
The following is taken directly from the state OCFS Child Fatality Report dated Nov. 9, 2021:
“An SCR (State Central Register) report was received with concerns that on 5/9/21, the mother bathed the 17-year-old subject child and changed his diaper, and while in his bedroom, the child stopped breathing. The mother contacted 911 and police and emergency services responded. Upon their arrival, the child was unresponsive. The child was disabled and found to be severely underweight and malnourished, weighing only 55 pounds. He was also found to have severe bed sores, exposed muscle and bone, and a metal implant exposed from his hip. The child had no known conditions that would have caused his death, but the mother and stepfather were responsible for the severe neglect that contributed to such.
“This fatality report concerns the death of a 17-year-old male subject child that occurred on 5/9/21. A report was registered with the SCR on 5/14/21 with allegations of Malnutrition/Failure to Thrive, Inadequate Guardianship and DOA/Fatality against the child’s mother and stepfather. Oswego County Department of Social Services (OCDSS) received the report and investigated the child’s death. An autopsy was completed; however, the final report had not yet been released at the time of this writing. Therefore, the cause and manner of death remained pending.
“Due to a pending criminal investigation, OCDSS was prohibited from gathering all available information regarding the fatality and the concerns alleged in the report. This included conducting allegation specific interviews with the family.
“Due to the criminal investigation, it remained unknown what occurred at the time the child became unresponsive or his condition in the days leading up to his death.
Safety Assessment:
Was sufficient information gathered to make the decision recorded on the:
Approved Initial Safety Assessment?
Answer: Yes.
Safety assessment due at the time of determination?
Answer: Unable to Determine.
Was the safety decision on the approved Initial Safety Assessment appropriate?
Answer: Yes.
Determination:
Was sufficient information gathered to make determination(s) for all allegations as well as any others identified in the course of the investigation?
Answer: The CPS report had not yet been determined at the time this Fatality report was written.
Was the determination made by the district to unfound or indicate appropriate?
Answer: Unable to Determine.
NOTE BY RANDY PELLIS: ‘UNFOUND’ MEANS THE CLAIM CANNOT BE SUBSTANTIATED. THE TERM ‘INDICATE’ MEANS THE CLAIM APPEARS TO BE SUBSTANTIATED.
Explain:
The investigation had not yet been determined at the time of this writing.
Was the decision to close the case appropriate?
Answer: N/A
Was casework activity commensurate with appropriate and relevant statutory or regulatory requirements?
Answer: Yes.
Was there sufficient documentation of supervisory consultation?
Answer: Yes, the case record has detail of the consultation.
Explain:
Answer: The investigation remained open and ongoing at the time of this writing.
Required Actions Related to the Fatality:
Are there Required Actions related to the compliance issue(s)?
Answer: No.
Date of Death: 05/09/2021 Time of Death: Unknown
Was 911 or local emergency number called?
Answer: Yes.
Time of Call: 09:52 PM
Did EMS respond to the scene?
Answer: Yes.
Did child have supervision at time of incident leading to death?
Answer: Unable to determine.
“On 5/14/21, OCDSS spoke with LE (Law Enforcement) regarding the fatality. LE explained SC (Jordan Brooks) weighed 55 pounds at the time of his death and had severe bed sores covering his body. LE also noted SC’s wheelchair was covered in urine, and felt SC was seriously neglected. LE stated the parents would not be interviewed until the autopsy results were received, as criminal charges were being considered. LE requested OCDSS (Oswego County Dept of Social Services) also not interview any family members regarding the allegations until further notice, as it would interfere with their investigation, to which OCDSS agreed.
“On 5/14/21, OCDSS met with SS (Jordan Brooks’ 13-year-old sister) at a friend’s home where she was temporarily staying. SS reported she last saw SC briefly on the evening of 5/9/21, and he had been playing video games in his room at that time. She explained she then went to stay at her friend’s house, where she often was during the week and on weekends. SS denied any safety concerns in her home or her friend’s home and denied she or SC were ever deprived of food. SS stated SM (Jordan’s mother, Lisa Waldron) would change SC’s diapers for him a few times a day. OCDSS did not ask specific questions regarding SC’s death per LE’s request. SS was deemed safe and no concerns surrounding her care were noted.
“On this same date, (May 14, 2021) OCDSS accompanied LE to the family’s residence. The home was observed to be free from any safety hazards. OCDSS spoke with the parents surrounding general safety and they denied drug use in the home, domestic violence, and any mental health concerns. Specific questions surrounding the fatality were not asked per LE’s request. Upon leaving, LE and OCDSS observed SC’s wheelchair outside of the home. OCDSS noted the wheelchair emitted a strong odor of urine, despite having been outside for several days. Further, the seat cushion was black and covered in mold, and parts of the wheelchair were rusted.
“On this same date, (May 17, 2021) OCDSS observed LE photos taken of SC after his death. The record noted almost the entirety of SC’s back was red and bleeding, and there were several places on his body where bones were exposed, the most prominent being his tailbone. Hardware from a hip implant was also exposed through the skin, and open, bleeding sores covered his buttocks. OCDSS described SC’s body as appearing emaciated.
“Throughout the case, OCDSS assessed the safety of SS on numerous occasions. The family’s account of events leading up to SC’s death was not gathered due to the ongoing criminal investigation. Evidence collected noted there was a possibility of severe medical neglect that may have played a role in the fatality; however, LE was waiting for the official autopsy to be released before they investigated further. At the time of this writing, the CPS and criminal investigations remained open and ongoing.
Was the fatality investigation conducted by a Multidisciplinary Team (MDT)?
Answer: Yes.
Comments: This fatality investigation was conducted by the Oswego County Multidisciplinary Team.
Was the fatality reviewed by an OCFS approved Child Fatality Review Team?
Answer: Yes.
Comments: This fatality was submitted for review by the Oswego County Child Fatality Review Team.
Did the child have a history of alleged child abuse/maltreatment?
Answer: Yes.
Was the child ever placed outside of the home prior to the death?
Answer: No.
Was the child acutely ill during the two weeks before death?
Answer: No.
Date of SCR Report: 03/09/2021
Alleged Perpetrator(s) Mother, Female, 42 Years
Allegation(s): Lack of Medical Care
Allegation Outcome: Unsubstantiated.
Compliance Issue(s): Yes.
Report Summary:
This SCR report was received with concerns that SC was diagnosed with a neurological disorder and had required a swallow test since 2019; however, SM failed to bring him for the test. This placed SC at risk of choking on food, not eating the appropriate foods, and aspiration pneumonia. SC was also supposed to be attending physical therapy 2 to 3 times per week, but SM was not complying with this recommendation. As a result, SC was regressing physically and appeared weak. Additionally, SC had sores on his face, discolored skin, had dark circles around his eyes and was very thin. There were also concerns SC would be left in wet diapers in the past, which would cause sores to his buttocks.
Report Determination: Unfounded.
Date of Determination: 04/16/2021
Basis for Determination:
OCDSS interviewed family and collaterals. SM reported the swallow test was elective, and the referral was made on 9/1/20; however, due to COVID, the test was delayed and then the referral expired, so the doctor sent a new one. OCDSS received information from SC’s pediatrician’s office regarding SC’s last pediatric visit, and it noted SC was last seen in person by the doctor on 9/1/20; no concerns were noted at that visit. SC’s other providers were seeing him virtually and they reported SC was compliant and saw the physical therapy assistant twice a week. SC was observed with bumps on his jaw, which SM reported was a skin condition. OCDSS also noted SC had some discoloration under his eyes but did not feel they were dark circles. SC denied being left in wet diapers and was noted to appear healthy. OCDSS last observed SC face-to-face on 4/9/21, 30 days before he died. During all interactions, SC was fully clothed and no concerns regarding his health or appearance were documented. OCDSS unfounded and closed the case.
OCFS Review Results:
The record did not reflect that SC was fully interviewed regarding general safety or the concerns in the report. The record did not reflect OCDSS obtained any information from the hospital surrounding the swallow test, when the new referral was received, or if it was elective as SM claimed.
Are there Required Actions related to the compliance issue(s)?
Answer: Yes.
Issue:
Adequacy of face-to-face contacts with the child and/or child’s parents or guardians.
Action:
Throughout the CPS investigation, OCDSS must facilitate information gathering, analyses of safety factors and the interrelatedness of risk influences and individual risk elements affecting family functioning.
Issue:
Contact/Information From Reporting/Collateral Source
Action:
OCDSS will obtain information from collateral contacts who may have information relevant to the allegations in the report and to the safety of the children.
Date of SCR Report: 03/09/2021
Alleged Perpetrator(s): Mother, Female, 42 Years
Allegation(s): Lack of Medical Care
Allegation Outcome: Unsubstantiated.
Compliance Issue(s): Yes.
Report Summary:
This SCR report was received with concerns that SC (Jordan Brooks) was diagnosed with a neurological disorder and had required a swallow test since 2019; however, SM (Lisa Waldron) failed to bring him for the test. This placed SC at risk of choking on food, not eating the appropriate foods, and aspiration pneumonia. SC was also supposed to be attending physical therapy 2 to 3 times per week, but SM was not complying with this recommendation. As a result, SC was regressing physically and appeared weak. Additionally, SC had sores on his face, discolored skin, had dark circles around his eyes and was very thin. There were also concerns SC would be left in wet diapers in the past, which would cause sores to his buttocks.
Report Determination: Unfounded.
Date of Determination: 04/16/2021
REPORTER’S NOTE: THIS IS FOUR WEEKS AND TWO DAYS BEFORE JORDAN DIED.
Basis for Determination:
OCDSS interviewed family and collaterals. SM reported the swallow test was elective, and the referral was made on 9/1/20; however, due to COVID, the test was delayed and then the referral expired, so the doctor sent a new one. OCDSS received information from SC’s pediatrician’s office regarding SC’s last pediatric visit, and it noted SC was last seen in person by the doctor on 9/1/20; no concerns were noted at that visit. SC’s other providers were seeing him virtually and they reported SC was compliant and saw the physical therapy assistant twice a week. SC was observed with bumps on his jaw, which SM reported was a skin condition. OCDSS also noted SC had some discoloration under his eyes but did not feel they were dark circles. SC denied being left in wet diapers and was noted to appear healthy. OCDSS last observed SC face-to-face on 4/9/21, 30 days before he died. During all interactions, SC was fully clothed and no concerns regarding his health or appearance were documented. OCDSS unfounded and closed the case.
OCFS Review Results:
The record did not reflect that SC was fully interviewed regarding general safety or the concerns in the report. The record did not reflect OCDSS obtained any information from the hospital surrounding the swallow test, when the new referral was received, or if it was elective as SM claimed.
Are there Required Actions related to the compliance issue(s)?
Answer: Yes.
Issue:
Adequacy of face-to-face contacts with the child and/or child’s parents or guardians
Action:
Throughout the CPS investigation, OCDSS must facilitate information gathering, analyses of safety factors and the interrelatedness of risk influences and individual risk elements affecting family functioning.
Issue:
Contact/Information From Reporting/Collateral Source
Action:
OCDSS will obtain information from collateral contacts who may have information relevant to the allegations in the report and to the safety of the children.
Date of SCR Report: 05/12/2020
Alleged Perpetrator(s): Mother, Female, 42 Years
Allegation(s): Inadequate Food / Clothing /Shelter; Inadequate Guardianship; Lacerations / Bruises / Welts; Lack of Medical Care.
Allegation Outcome: Unsubstantiated.
Compliance Issue(s): No.
Alleged Perpetrator(s): Stepfather, Male, 36 Years
Allegation(s): Inadequate Food / Clothing /Shelter; Inadequate Guardianship; Lacerations / Bruises / Welts; Lack of Medical Care.
Allegation Outcome: Unsubstantiated.
Compliance Issue(s): No.
Report Summary:
This SCR report was received with concerns SC was diagnosed with a neurological disorder and needed a swallow test due to coughing and struggling while eating; however, it was never completed. There were further concerns SC’s cheeks were sunken in and he was very thin, as he was not receiving adequate nutrition. Additionally, SC was not attending his physical and occupational therapies as required, and SM nor SF (Anthony Waldron) were repositioning him in his wheelchair as needed. As a result, SC suffered from bedsores and the bandages were not changed regularly. Lastly, there were concerns SC would be left in soiled diapers for extended periods of time and needed a new wheelchair.
Report Determination: Unfounded.
Date of Determination: 12/17/2020
Basis for Determination:
OCDSS interviewed family, SC’s pediatrician, and service providers. All noted SM made appointments to address alleged concerns; however, due to COVID, they were being rescheduled or canceled on behalf of the providers. The aide was concerned SC was malnourished; however, the pediatrician noted no concerns regarding weight or SC’s ability to swallow. The swallow test and wheelchair fitting were ordered but both were delayed due to COVID. SC was interviewed and observed on several occasions with no noted concerns. SC (Jordan Brooks) was compliant with all services. All services were virtual due to the pandemic. The family denied the concerns in the report. The case was unfounded and closed.
OCFS Review Results:
This investigation met all statutory requirements.
Are there Required Actions related to the compliance issue(s)?
Answer: No.
Date of SCR Report: 04/23/2019
Alleged Perpetrator(s): Stepfather, Male, 35 Years
Allegation(s): Inadequate Guardianship; Lacerations / Bruises / Welts.
Allegation Outcome: Substantiated.
Compliance Issue(s): Yes
Alleged Perpetrator(s): Mother, Female, 41 Years
Allegation(s): Inadequate Guardianship; Lacerations / Bruises / Welts.
Allegation Outcome: Substantiated.
Compliance Issue(s): Yes.
Report Summary:
This SCR report was received with concerns SC was wheelchair-bound, and for 12 days over school break, SC was only moved from his chair to sleep. The parents were aware he needed to be repositioned but left him in the chair for extended periods of time regardless. As a result, SC sustained open sores on his hip and underarm. Further, the wheelchair cushion was saturated in urine and covered in mold. SC’s pants would become wet because of the seat. A SUB (Substantiated) report was received on 6/12/19 which alleged the same concerns.
Report Determination: Indicated
Date of Determination: 07/19/2019
Basis for Determination:
OCDSS interviewed family and collaterals. Pictures of SC’s wheelchair were observed and noted the wheelchair pad had green and black stains on it. OCDSS spoke with the family and all denied the allegations. During the investigation, SC was measured for a new wheelchair. School staff reported that other than hygiene concerns, SC seemed like a healthy child. OCDSS indicated and closed the case.
OCFS Review Results:
The allegations were not fully explored. SC was not asked about sores on his body or toileting. Contact with medical providers was not documented. On 6/20/19, OCDSS observed photos of SC’s wheelchair pad covered in stains and mold. This was not addressed further with the parents. School staff explained insurance could cover the cost of new chair pads; however, this was not followed up with. Concerns surrounding existing open sores reported by school staff or staff’s failed attempts to engage SM (Lisa Waldron) regarding ongoing issues were not explored. OCDSS did not follow up with the parents to ensure SC was using the appropriate incontinence supplies. The record did not reflect if services were offered.
Are there Required Actions related to the compliance issue(s)?
Answer: Yes.
Issue:
Pre-Determination/Assessment of Current Safety/Risk
Summary:
The allegations and concerns were not fully explored: SC was not asked about sores on his body or toileting. The moldy and stained wheelchair pad was not addressed with SM or SF. School staff’s concerns were not addressed with SM or SF. OCDSS did not follow up with SM to ensure SC was utilizing the appropriate incontinence supplies.
Action:
Prior to making a determination, OCDSS shall include an assessment of the current safety and the risk of future abuse and maltreatment to the child(ren) in the home and documenting such assessment.
Issue:
Failure to Offer Appropriate Services
Summary:
The record did not reflect if services were offered to the family.
Action:
OCDSS will offer families available services that are appropriate for the child(ren), the family, or both, prior to case closing.
Issue:
Failure to provide notice of report
Summary:
The record did not reflect if Notice of Existence Letters were sent regarding the subsequent report that was received.
Action:
OCDSS will notify the subjects and other adults named in a report, as well as absent biological parents, in writing, no later than seven days after receipt of the oral report.
Issue:
Contact/Information From Reporting/Collateral Source
Summary:
The record did not reflect if SC’s medical providers were contacted.
Action:
OCDSS will obtain information from collateral contacts who may have information relevant to the allegations in the report and to the safety of the children.”
And lastly, just prior to the final two questions, both answered in the negative by OCDS as previously discussed, Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord responded to the state report as follows:
“Additional Local District Comments:
“Thank you for acknowledging the fatality report has been done completely and properly to date. Given high caseload sizes, significant staffing issues and the worldwide pandemic, we will do our best going forward. The current cause of death is pending. Several service providers indicated there were no current concerns in the most recent investigation. They all indicated both mom and child were fully engaging in necessary services. These providers saw the child multiple times per week with no concerns through out the investigation and case closure.”
After much back-and-forth with the New York State Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) asking for more specific answers regarding their involvement in the writing and investigation of this report, here is their final email response:
“To clarify, local departments of social services (LDSS) conduct investigations of fatalities called into the New York Statewide Central Register. The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) is thereafter required by statute to conduct a review of each fatality investigation and issue a summary report within six months of the local investigation.
“The OCFS review encompasses all case documentation as recorded in the state’s child welfare information system as it is considered the ‘system of record’ for social service districts’ investigative and casework activities. OCFS staff actively engage in discussion with the county throughout our review process to gather additional information and seek clarification as needed. In addition to our review of the district’s compliance with applicable statute and regulations pertaining to the investigation of the death, OCFS reviews a family’s history three years before the fatality, including prior and current child protective investigations and services a child or family may been receiving prior to the fatality. If OCFS determines that there were lapses in adhering to state regulation or policy, OCFS issues findings and monitors the implementation of the performance improvement plan required of the LDSS.”
In a recent interview, I asked Oswego County Administrator Philip Church, “Did the state ever get in touch with you, or anyone else you know of in the county, for information, with questions, some advice, some thoughts or evidence, whatever? Any of that?”
Church responded, “No. They send the final report to all of us, but they don’t confer with us on it.”
