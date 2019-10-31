State Comptroller DiNapoli endorses Farfaglia for mayor

FULTON - New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has endorsed Dan Farfaglia for mayor of Fulton in the upcoming election being held on Nov. 5. In making the endorsement, DiNapoli issued the following statement.
“Dan Farfaglia has the experience to be a great mayor for Fulton. As a county legislator, Dan has a proven record on saving local jobs, fighting the opioid crisis and helping restore abandoned homes. He will work across party lines and will always put his community’s interest first. I’m endorsing Dan because I know he will bring fresh ideas and make the right decisions to help Fulton thrive”.
DiNapoli has known Farfaglia since the 1990s when the State Comptroller was a Member of the New York State Assembly and Farfaglia was on the staff of the Assembly Committee on Economic Development.
“I’m honored to be endorsed by the State Comptroller,” said Farfaglia. “I appreciate his confidence in me to do the important work to help turn Fulton in a new and better direction,” said Farfaglia.
