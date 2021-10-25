State Comptroller’s audit finds Boylston deficient in a number of areas

BOYLSTON – State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, after an in-depth audit of the Town of Boylston’s financial procedures, has found the town seriously deficient in a number of areas.
The following is from their report on the period from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020.
“The board did not effectively manage the town’s financial condition,” the report stated. “As a result, it levied more taxes than necessary to sustain operations.
“The board also did not adopt realistic budgets and failed to monitor budgetary results during the year.
“In addition, the board allowed excessive levels of surplus funds to increase. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the general fund’s surplus funds were $134,448, or 89% of actual expenditures. In addition, the highway fund’s surplus funds were $386,162, or 84% of actual expenditures.
“The board diminished financial transparency by annually appropriating fund balance that was not needed to fund operations.
“The board did not adopt budgeting or fund balance policies or multiyear financial plans.
“Fund balance represents the difference between revenues and expenditures accumulated over time. A reasonable portion of surplus fund balance may be retained for unforeseen circumstances and to provide cash flow – for example, to compensate for timing differences between when revenues are received and expenditures are made.
“Adopting a fund balance policy that addresses the appropriate levels of fund balance to be maintained in each fund from year-to-year provides the board with guidelines during the budget process. When fund balance is appropriated to finance expenditures, the expectation is that there will be a planned operating deficit (budgeted expenditures exceeding budgeted revenues) financed by the appropriated fund balance.
“A board can also legally set aside, or reserve, a portion of fund balance to finance future costs for specific purposes such as capital improvements or vehicle replacements. Properly funded reserves can reduce reliance on debt to finance capital projects and other acquisitions and can help town officials finance the costs of capital expenditures without the need to increase property taxes.
“The board adopted unrealistic budgets for its general and highway funds for the 2018 through 2020 years. We compared budgeted appropriations and estimated revenues in the adopted budgets with actual operating results for 2018 through 2020. While the town received more revenue than budgeted in both funds each year, the revenue variances were generally reasonable. However, the board consistently overestimated appropriations in both the general and highway funds.
“We identified several expenditure categories in the general and highway funds where appropriations were overestimated in each of the last three years. The significant three-year total budget variances included: highway machinery by $171,022 (47%); snow removal and services to other governments by $101,385 (45 percent); highway employee benefits by $63,284 (41%) and buildings by $22,004 (92%). The remaining overestimated appropriations were distributed throughout the budget.
“The supervisor told us the board intentionally budgets excess appropriations for buildings (a general fund expenditure) and highway machinery in the event repairs are needed to the aging town hall or highway garage, or new highway equipment is needed. She told us the town also prefers to estimate high for highway employee benefits, and for snow removal for town roads and services to other governments for snow removal for county roads in case the town has a harsh winter.
“The board also included a $10,000 contingency appropriation in the budget each year that was never used. These budgetary practices continued despite the large budget-to-actual variances that occurred year after year. The Board did not request or receive budget-to-actual reports from the Supervisor and did not actively monitor the budget and compare it to actual results.
“In addition, the supervisor did not provide the board with projections of year-end fund balances during the budget development process. Further, the board has not adopted a fund balance policy that addresses the reasonable levels of fund balance it wants to maintain in each fund. This would be useful information to help the board make informed decisions during the budgeting process and manage fund balance levels.
“Board members informed us that they believed in conservative budgeting practices such as overestimating appropriations for ‘just in case’ scenarios and that the town should end each year with a surplus. While positive budget variances and annual operating surpluses are normally desirable for local governments, the intentional, consistent and significant variances in the town’s budgets have led to the accumulation of excessive levels of surplus fund balance (the portion of fund balance that is not restricted in reserves or appropriated to finance the next year’s budget) and levying higher taxes then needed to fund operations.
“From Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2020, the general fund balance increased by $46,647 (40%) and the highway fund balance increased by $182,980 (43%). While the Board budgeted planned operating deficits by annually appropriating $20,000 to $30,000 of fund balance to finance the general fund budgets and $100,000 to finance the highway fund budgets for 2018 through 2020, the town never actually used any of the fund balance. Instead of the operating deficits planned in the budgets, the town generated operating surpluses (revenues exceeded expenditures) each year, primarily because officials overestimated appropriations. Annually appropriating unneeded fund balance to finance operations diminishes financial transparency to the Town’s taxpayers.
“The board’s budgeting practices have resulted in the accumulation of surplus fund balance levels that are excessive when compared to the fund’s annual expenditures. For example, as of De. 31, 2020, surplus fund balance was $134,448, or 89% of expenditures for the general fund, and $386,162, or 84% of expenditures for the highway fund.
“Despite the high levels of surplus fund balance maintained in the general and highway funds, the board increased the combined tax levy for both funds from $369,786 in 2018 to $377,945 in 2021 (an increase of $8,159 or 2%).
“While it may be prudent to have a cushion against unforeseen events, continuing to build additional fund balance even after such a cushion has been established puts an undue burden on taxpayers because the Board levied more taxes than necessary to meet the town’s needs.”
Town Supervisor Ann Stacy, who did not return calls requesting that she comment on DiNapoli’s audit, responded to DiNapoli by letter. It read in part:
The town averages 300 inches of snow a year, sometimes as much as 400 inches, and therefore the board takes a conservative approach by planning budgets for worst-case scenarios.
The town is not in debt and has stayed within the mandated state tax cap.
The amounts appropriated are enough to get the town through emergencies.
“We are currently redistributing the excess fund balance into Capital and Building Reserve accounts to manage the excesses more appropriately. Multi-year financial plans are, in theory, very good. When most town officials have two year term limits, much of the effort put forth compiling these multi-year plans is dismissed when new administrations enter and they become a waste of time and resources. However, if that is what is expected of our time and resources, we will comply to the best of our ability.”
Lastly, in summary, here are DiNapoli’s key recommendations for the town:
Adopt realistic budgets.
Reduce surplus fund balance.
Establish budgeting and fund balance policies and develop multiyear financial plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.