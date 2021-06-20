State contradicts Mexico public works superintendent on water project

MEXICO – Last week, in an interview with Oswego County News, Mexico Village Superintendent of Public Works John Power, speaking on a $7 million drinking water improvement project that will provide the village with a new 500,000-gallon elevated glass-lined water storage tank and new water mains in critical areas, said plans for and details of the project were rather slim at this point as the village did not know when it would receive the $3,000,000 WIIA (Water Infrastructure Improvement Act) grant and the $4,000,000 low-interest loan from the state.
“I don’t know how much we have to say right now,” Power said. “The grant was actually awarded, the governor’s making a big splash out of it, but this happened almost two years ago. The ($3 million WIIA) grant was awarded in Dec. of 2019. Then COVID hit, and nothing happened. So, he’s (Cuomo) getting more traction out of it again, and that’s all.”
Meanwhile, Power said, they haven’t gotten any of the money yet.
“We haven’t even started the project,” he said. “We don’t know when we will get any money.”
Moreover, according to Power, the water tower will not hold 500,000 gallons. It will be smaller. “We don’t know yet,” he said. “We haven’t determined the size of the tank. None of the engineering’s been done on this.”
But according to Heather Groll of the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, “Mexico has a confirmed closing date on their loan that will provide them with access to that money on June 24.”
Furthermore, she said, “the documents submitted to EFC reference a 500,000 gallon tank.”
John Power has refused to comment further.
