State grants Schroeppel $151,500 towards sewer project

SCHROEPPOEL – As part of the state’s recent award of $417 million in grants to aid in the completion of $1.6 billion in water infrastructure projects throughout the state, the town of Schroeppel will receive $151,500 towards a $606,000 sewer project.
In a town of 8,100 people where the median household income is $58,500, and where homes cost far less than the national average, while wealth is far below it, betting on whether people would be willing to pay approximately $1,000 a year for a public sewer system to replace their septics, could be a real tossup.
“Some people don’t believe in sewer,” said Town Supervisor Lynett Greco. “They like their septic system and their wells.”
Nevertheless, when the board insisted the decision go to the people, a big majority “said yes to the project,” Greco recalled. “It was very overwhelming. It was a very promising vote.”
The project, known as the Ainslee sewer project, after the road it will run along, Ainslee Drive, will supply 50 homeowners with public sewer lines that will include grinder pumps buried in their yards and lateral piping from those yards out to the road all as part of their $1,000 per year cost.
“Sewer and water is a must,” said Greco. “Sometimes it becomes a financial burden too to people. But I try to tell everybody, ‘think of the long-term effect of it. It helps the resale value.’ And we all don’t want to keep up with septics. It’s very costly. Normally it runs about $400 a year (to have the system cleaned out). And then, you have to hope that it doesn’t fail, which we know that happens.”
Homeowners will not be obligated to hook up to the new sewer system, according to Greco, “but they will be obligated to pay the debt.”
The project will be totally paid for by the Ainslee district and will not affect the taxes of the rest of the town.
Greco says, “people are ecstatic” about this project. “They are calling me probably weekly, and have been calling me, saying ‘when are they gonna get hooked up?’ They’re very happy. It’s well-deserved for everyone in that district.”
The residents of the new sewer district have been waiting to see somebody digging their road up for some time since the project was approved.
“We were hoping to start this project last summer,” said Greco, “but it got held up a little bit. We will definitely begin as soon as the weather breaks. We’re hoping spring, if we get a really nice spring, we’re going to be breaking ground.”
The actual construction work will soon be put out to bid, Greco said, and all will be overseen by Ian Yerdon, engineer with the architectural and infrastructure design firm C2AE.
Of course, putting in sewer lines is one thing, but having somewhere to send the sewage is quite another. The twn of Schroeppel has entered into an inter-municipal agreement with the town of Hastings to deal with that side of the sewage equation.
Hastings has a sewage treatment plant about a quarter-mile down the road from Schroeppel’s Ainslee sewer project.
According to Greco, Hastings Supervisor Tony Bush offered to let Schroeppel send its sewage from the Ainslee project to Hasting’s wastewater treatment plant, and Schroeppel accepted.
Although drinking water is not part of this project or the state grant, it’s still very much on many Schroeppel residents’ minds. Greco estimates “maybe a quarter of the town’s residents have public drinking water.”
The rest have wells, and the quality of that water “depends on where you go and who you talk to,” Greco said. “My well water is very hard, and I do not drink my well water, and if I were able to get public water, I would be the first to hook up. But there’s others that have said they’ve got great water, and they don’t want public water. Everybody has their own views on it.”
Though there is a range of opinions on the subject, a consensus seems to be forming.
“We’re going to have another public hearing on another possible drinking water project at the end of February,” Greco said. “We did a survey on it in 2014, and it’s come to the surface again, to the board, and people are asking for it.”
Progress on water projects in towns like Schroeppel can be slow and hard-won. They are very expensive, and without state or federal grant money or very low interest loans can be near impossible for small towns to afford. But in Schroeppel there is progress on both sewer and drinking water fronts. And though it may be more of a drip than a steady stream, it’s progress all the same. And it rather pains Greco that due to term limits, she may not be in office to see all the work that needs to be done completed.
“I will start my last two years in 2020, unfortunately,” she said. “I’m very sad. I would love to go for more. I absolutely love my job. I don’t even consider it a job. I’ve put so much of my heart and soul into this, that, you know, you just don’t want to step down. You want to keep going. So, hopefully the next person keeps going.”
