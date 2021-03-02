WEST MONROE — State police have identified 20-year-old Jeffrey S. Pitre Jr. as the victim of a residential fire that occurred Saturday in the town of West Monroe.
At 7:01 a.m., state police responded to a reported structure fire at the Deer Run Mobile Village, 2284 County Route 37, Lot #94.
When the West Monroe Fire Department arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully involved and requested a second alarm. During the investigation, a deceased white male was located inside the residence.
The Oswego County Cause and Origin Team responded to the scene and determined there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances.
State police and the Oswego County Fire Cause and Origin Team continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, West Monroe Fire Department, Oswego County Cause and Origin Team and Menter Ambulance.
