FULTON - State Police in Fulton are attempting to locate 10-year-old Hope G. Cobb and her 11-year-old brother, Samuel D. Cobb who are both missing and is believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Angela Cobb.

Hope and Samuel were last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in the town of Granby. They are possibly traveling with their mother, Angela Cobb, unknown whereabouts.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.