FULTON - State Police in Fulton are attempting to locate 10-year-old Hope G. Cobb and her 11-year-old brother, Samuel D. Cobb who are both missing and is believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Angela Cobb.
Hope and Samuel were last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in the town of Granby. They are possibly traveling with their mother, Angela Cobb, unknown whereabouts.
There was a judgment of divorce issued on Nov. 22, 2022, granting Phillip Cobb, father, full custody. This led Angela to flee with the children. It is not believed that the children are in danger. Angela is possibly identifying as a sovereign citizen, and it is believed she had help leaving the Fulton area.
They may be traveling to Mt. Morris, NY, Delray, Fla., Lewisburg, Pa., or Parker, Colo.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hope and Samuel Cobb, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
