REDFIELD - At 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 16, State Police in Pulaski responded to the area of 4776 County Route 17 in the town of Redfield for a missing person complaint.
Troopers met with several individuals who were swimming in the Salmon River Reservoir and stated their friend, Mark Pellow was missing. State Police began to search the area with negative results.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, 29-year-old Mark R. Pellow from Central Square, was discovered deceased from an apparent drowning. Following an extensive organized search consisting of land and water, Pellow was subsequently located approximately 40 feet from shore in approximately 6 feet of water.
The New York State Police were assisted by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Police, NYS Forest Rangers, Oswego County Search & Rescue, Onondaga County Sheriff’s AIR 1 aviation unit and the Redfield Fire Department.
