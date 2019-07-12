State Police are investigating vulgar images and a swastika being painted on a housing complex in Scriba.
Troopers said on July 8 they received a criminal mischief complainant at the Champlain Commons Housing Complex. The investigation revealed that someone vandalized the outside of doors, siding, concrete and excavator equipment, spray painting vulgar images, including a swastika.
The estimated cost to repair the damage is $3,000.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation, call State Police at (315) 366-6000. All information will be kept confidential.
