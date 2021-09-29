PALERMO - State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the intersection of County Route 45 and County Route 4 in the town of Palermo.
A 2006 Chevrolet Trail Balzer, operated by Kevin Anthony Knopp, 34, from Altmar, was traveling south on County Route 45 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Route 4 and into the path of a 2019 Freightliner truck, operated by Mark C. Sobotka, 23, from Central Square that was traveling east on County Route 4. The truck struck the trailblazer which causes Knopp to strike a 2019 Ram pick-up truck, operated by Corey Hunter, 37, from Hastings, that was traveling north on County Route 45 and stopped at the stop sign.
Knopp was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Palermo Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.