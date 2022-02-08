State Police investigating burglary at Selkirk Shores State Park

RICHLAND - The New York State Police in Pulaski are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Selkirk Shores State Park on State Route 3 in the town of Richland where someone forcibly entered and vandalized a men’s room causing over $2,500 in damages.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
