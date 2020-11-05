SCHROEPPEL - At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, a white male entered the Phoenix Fastrac located at 343 State Route 264, in the town of Schroeppel.
The store closes at 10 p.m. and there was a female clerk working at this time. The male approached the cashier’s counter and displayed a black colored handgun to the clerk and demanded money from the cash register and the safe.
The male suspect left on foot toward the village of Phoenix on State Route 264 with an undisclosed amount of cash and rolled change.
The male is described as being approximately 6’ tall, average build, wearing black sweatpants, a light-gray colored “Adidas” zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black colored baseball hat with an unknown red colored logo, and tan colored work boots.
If anyone recognizes the suspect in the security surveillance photo or has information regarding this robbery contact State Police BCI at 315-366-6000.
