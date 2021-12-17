FULTON - In November, State Police in Fulton responded to the Beaver Meadows Golf Course in the town of Schroeppel for a report of credit cards being stolen from multiple vehicles parked in the parking lot. That same day, the complainant’s credit cards were used at Best Buy and Walmart in Dewitt. Additional credit cards were used at Bass Pro Shop in Auburn.
Two individuals were seen on surveillance at Best Buy purchasing laptops.
If anyone can identify the individuals in the security photo, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
