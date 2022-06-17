CENTRAL SQUARE - New York State Police are attempting to identify an individual wanted for questioning in a larceny investigation that occurred June 9, at Walmart in Central Square.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing blue jeans, a batman T-Shirt and a baseball cap. The male was last seen walking away from the store, toward Taco Bell and was possibly seen getting into a white mini-van. The total for the merchandise stolen is $187.
If anyone recognizes the individual in the surveillance photo, they are asked to contact State Police headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.