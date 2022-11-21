State Police need help identifying owner of found property

HASTINGS - State Police in Hastings are attempting to identify the owner of a plastic storage tote found in the roadway on Nov. 21, at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 4 in the town of Hastings. The tote appeared to have fallen from a vehicle as they continued south on Route 11.
Several contractor tools were located inside the tote.
If anyone lost a plastic tote in the that area or recognizes the items found inside the tote, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
