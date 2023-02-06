PULASKI — A Pulaski man is accused of having more than 1,900 images of child pornography.
John J. Brault, 58, was charged Monday by state police with five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, all felonies.
Troopers said the arrest was the result of nine cyber tips, which led to the execution of a search warrant at Mr. Brault’s residence on River Street. The warrant was executed without incident and forensic examinations located several files related to the investigation, according to troopers.
State police in Pulaski were assisted by the state police’s Computer Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
