OSWEGO - The New York State Police in Fulton are requesting assistance with a run-away investigation.
Gavin J. Farrell, age 13, ran away from his legal guardian’s home in Oswego the night of March 19 into the morning of March 20. Farrell was known to be in the city of Auburn at 7 a.m. on March 21.
