State Police search for missing/runaway Oswego County teen

OSWEGO - State Police are searching for 17-year-old Emane M. Bouffard who was last seen on Aug. 22 in the town of Oswego.
Bouffard is described as 4 foot 11 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen at her residence on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego, Oswego County.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bouffard, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
