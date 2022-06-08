OSWEGO COUNTY - New York State Police are searching for 28-year-old Daniel M. Wahl, who was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina, Onondaga County.
Wahl is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Wahl, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.