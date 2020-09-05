OSWEGO — State police are searching for 16-year-old Emane M. Bouffard, who was last seen Aug. 22 at her residence in the town of Hannibal, Oswego County.
She is described as 4 foot, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing a black wig with yellow highlights. She was last seen wearing white and black pants, a gray shirt with a black jacket and sandals, or possibly white Adidas shoes.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bouffard, they are asked to contact state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
