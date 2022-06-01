RICHLAND - New York State Police are attempting to identify an individual, captured on a surveillance camera, who is suspected of being involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland at approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 27.
Surveillance video shows the suspect was dropped off in a blue car, possibly a Toyota Prius, and immediately entered a Gray 2006 Volkswagen Jetta which was left running with the keys inside. The vehicle was subsequently recovered early in the morning on May 30 on Davis Road in the village of Mexico.
If anyone has any information or knows the identity of the individual in the photos, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
