State Police seek assistance locating stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle

RICHLAND - The New York State Police along with the NYS Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle that was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland on Aug. 9.
The stolen vehicle is a grey 2016 RAM 1500 single cab pickup truck with a cap on the back. The license plate on the pickup truck is NY 16-1799.
