CENTRAL SQUARE - State Police are attempting to identify an individual captured on a store surveillance camera at the Walmart Supercenter in Central Square.
On June 24, this unidentified male stole a wallet, containing cash, a debit card, and other various store cards. He also took a customer’s iPhone 6 Plus off of a table.
If anyone knows the identity of the individual in the photo, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
