State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
HASTINGS - State Police in Hastings is looking for assistance in identifying an individual wanted in a larceny at the Petro gas station, located at 2634 State Route 49, West Monroe.
The individual was captured on surveillance camera taking a pair of sunglasses and gloves and leaving the store without paying for them. The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. on May 1.
If anyone knows the identity of the individual in the photo or has any information, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.