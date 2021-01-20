State Police seeks public assistance with identifying larceny suspect

HASTINGS - On Dec. 25, 2020 in the town of Hastings a black 2014 Wells cargo trailer was stolen from the B&C Storage facility located at 257 State Route 11 in Hastings. State Police are investigating the larceny and seeking public assistance with identifying an individual in a surveillance photo.
If anyone can identify the individual in the photo or has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.
Troopers are attempting to identify an individual captured on a surveillance camera in regards to a stolen trailer investigation.
