A 52-year-old Dexter man has been appointed as the 30th Troop Commander of Troop D, a region of the state stretching across seven counties in Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
Major Darrin S. Pitkin was appointed by state police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. The appointment took effect Thursday, May 28.
Mr. Pitkin is replacing Major Philip T. Rougeux, who was transferred to the Professional Standards Bureau in the central region as acting inspector.
Mr. Pitkin began his career with the state police on Oct. 1, 1990 upon entering the State Police Academy.
In February 1996, Mr. Pitkin was promoted to sergeant, and in September of that year, was promoted to station commander in Alexandria Bay.
In July 1999, he was promoted to zone sergeant at the SP Watertown, Zone 3 Headquarters.
Mr. Pitkin was promoted to lieutenant in February 2000 after working as a sergeant for four years. He was assigned to Troop D Headquarters in Oneida.
In January 2004, Mr. Pitkin was appointed to the rank of captain and assigned to Troop T Thruway, Zone 3 Headquarters in DeWitt.
In May 2004, he was transferred to Troop D Watertown as commander of Zone 3.
Mr. Pitkin grew up in Dexter and is a 1989 graduate of SUNY Potsdam. In 2004, he earned a Master’s degree from Marist College. He’s married and has three grown children.
