State senate and assembly Republican forum brings the tragedy of NY’s nursing home deaths to Facebook video

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.