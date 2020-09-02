OSWEGO — In the shadow of 6,500 deaths, in the memory of those who died, to help those they left behind, and in a search for why our eldest and most vulnerable New Yorkers were exposed to COVID unnecessarily in the nursing homes they trusted to care for them, state senate and assembly Republicans provided a forum for family members to convey their heart-wrenching stories in a four-hour video of deeply emotional testimony Aug. 17.
The tragedy of New York’s nursing home deaths during this COVID pandemic has left a deep hole in the heart of this state and serious questions about how such a thing could happen. It is a bi-partisan issue that has now inspired a federal investigation, but it was the dissatisfaction with a state joint legislative hearing held on Aug. 3 and again on Aug. 10 that inspired the Republicans to create a forum of their own.
With too many questions left unanswered by the testimony of state Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, and with no power as the minority legislative party to subpoena any further sworn testimony, the Republicans did the next best thing. They put the pain of the families before the eyes of the people and let it speak for itself.
One after another, over a dozen stories of heartbreaking detail salted with tears flowed from family members still hurting from what every one of them felt was the unnecessary death of their loved one, of heartless treatment and frustrating silence from the nursing homes, and from a state policy that no one seemed to see as anything other than misguided.
By executive order in late March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fearing local hospitals would soon be overrun with COVID patients, mandated that nursing homes admit or re-admit COVID patients into their facilities, thereby freeing up hospital beds. In his defense, the governor says he was following CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines. The CDC says it did not mandate, it suggested. Regardless, COVID patients began arriving in nursing homes, and nursing home residents began dying in droves. It is very possible other factors contributed to the death toll. Staff members came and went back and forth between work and home. It is estimated one-third of them were silent carriers of the disease. Residents of some nursing homes were also allowed to go out into the community and then come back in, possibly also spreading COVID. Sick patients were not necessarily segregated from healthy residents. There was no plan for how nursing homes were to deal with this.
Commissioner Zucker would not give a definitive answer to that question during the joint legislative hearings no matter how many times he was asked. Very sick, COVID-infected patients were often sent off to hospitals in a last-ditch effort to save them. Those that died were not counted by the state as nursing home deaths regardless of how recently they had been sent over from a nursing home. Zucker said this was done to prevent counting the same death twice, once as a nursing home death and once as a death in the hospital, and that there was no way to know how many nursing home patients had died in hospitals just after having been transferred there. He also said COVID was not spread through nursing homes by the COVID patients who were transferred in or admitted according to the executive mandate but by staff members who were asymptomatic spreaders.
That, the fact there never was a shortage of hospital beds and that the Javits Center in New York City with 1,000 beds was never used beyond 150 of them, that the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship the size of three football fields, sent to NYC, also with 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms, was never used at all, and that there never was a plan for how to deal with COVID in nursing homes, has left Republicans, and a number of Democrats, along with the families of those who died, demanding answers and further investigations.
Will Barclay, assemblyman from the 120th assembly district and minority leader of the Assembly, has been central to keeping this issue in front of the people.
“There are still so many questions to be answered,” Barclay said recently, “and I know, people always charge when you’re looking at an investigation, it’s political. You can call it what you want, but the facts are we had a high fatality rate in our nursing homes, and whether it’s related to the March executive order (putting COVID patients into nursing homes) or not, I think is a reasonable question, and we haven’t been able to get facts out of the administration to confirm whether it was or was not. It’s a discouraging thing and seems like a coverup.”
Barclay called Zucker’s contention that the number of nursing home patients sent to hospitals couldn’t be tracked, “nonsense.” And though this entire puzzle has so many pieces it’s hard to be certain of anything, Barclay brought up this comparative point.
“It wasn’t just New York that did this,” he said. “Interestingly, some states did not, and they had much lower fatality rates.”
Among the family members who told their stories during the Republican forum was FOX television meteorologist Janice Dean, who wanted to but was not allowed to speak at the joint legislative hearing run by the Democratic majority. So, the Republicans invited her to speak at theirs.
Dean lost both of her in-laws not long after they were moved from the apartment they had lived in for 60 years to a nursing home. Her father-in-law was a U.S. Air force veteran and a Brooklyn firefighter for 23 years. Once the pandemic hit, visitation was out and communication became spotty, a recurring complaint heard from just about everyone who testified that day. They were told her father-in-law was moved to another floor to allow COVID patients to move in. That concerned them. But they couldn’t visit and they didn’t hear he was ill until they got a call on March 29. Three hours later, he was dead. The doctor said it was most likely COVID that killed him, and that was confirmed on his death certificate. Dean’s husband was left to tell his mother her lifelong partner was gone, and it wasn’t long before she was gone too, though not before she was transferred to a hospital. Her death was not counted as a nursing home death. According to Dean, New York is the only state that doesn’t count deaths in hospitals of patients who got the virus while in eldercare facilities.
“Eldercare homes were turned into death traps,” an emotional and obviously angry Dean said. “Our most vulnerable loved ones could not protect themselves. Our loved ones aren’t numbers on a curve the governor says he succeeded in flattening. They are real people who lived important lives. Those who have experienced the greatest loss in this pandemic can help us uncover what happened, because we need to learn from this tragedy to make sure it never happens again. I believe there needs to be a full, bi-partisan, outside investigation with subpoena power. This should not be about politics. It’s about accountability for what happened to our parents and our grandparents who trusted us to look out for them.”
Barclay is calling for the same thing.
We’ve got to get someone with some enforcement power to take a look at this and get us straight answers,” he said. The joint legislative hearings, he said, “while they were important, they should not be the end of this conversation. There were glaring omissions in what we should have been provided. Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s testimony was insufficient, and it was evasive. He failed to provide basic information including a complete number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. That seems amazing to me.”
Barclay intends to introduce legislation to continue the discussion.
“We’re not done,” he said. “I think we’ll be doing more. Stay tuned.”
The entire forum can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=615223712716579&ref=watch_permalink
