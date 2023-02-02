State study slams windmills in Lake Ontario and Erie

OSWEGO COUNTY – An exhaustive, 18-month, state Public Service Commission-ordered study on the feasibility of Great Lakes wind-powered electric generation, meaning windmills in lakes Erie and Ontario, has come down strongly opposed to what’s called “Great Lakes Wind.”
Though there is no question the two lakes’ annual average wind speeds are sufficient to provide considerable renewable energy, overwhelming negative factors of cost of construction and maintenance, negative impacts on the view, wildlife, and the fishing and tourism industries, potential negative environmental effects, the potential negative effects of ice on the windmills, and the difficulties in transmission of the generated power to land, far outweigh such projects potential positive contributions to the state’s renewable energy Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goal of 70% of all electricity by 2030 be produced by renewable sources and its employment opportunities, especially in comparison to other forms of renewable-energy production.
The study, conducted by the New York State Environmental Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) under orders from the PSC, estimated electricity produced by windmills in the two lakes would come in costing 55% to 230% more per megawatt than electricity generated by land-based windmills or solar power.
“Moreover,” the study claimed, “that cost differential could increase further as the Feasibility Study cost estimates of Great Lakes Wind do not fully account for additional costs associated with interconnection, infrastructure, and labor.”
Furthermore, “from an infrastructure perspective,” the study went on, “ports around the Great Lakes would need, in some cases, significant upgrades to support the development of these projects, and in-lakes vessels or purpose-built vessels would need to be used for construction and operation. The required ports, vessel infrastructure, and supply chain investments needed to execute Great Lakes Wind were not quantified in the Feasibility Study and would add to the overall cost of Great Lakes Wind.”
While the NYSERDA feasibility study identifies job and other economic benefits that could arise from Great Lakes Wind development, it noted, “these benefits alone do not justify the high level of ratepayer cost given the renewable energy alternatives that have already demonstrated their ability to contribute in more beneficial ways. Without unique characteristics that would set Great Lakes Wind apart from more cost-effective contributors towards the Climate Act goals, the high additional cost is challenging to justify.”
In conclusion, “after completing the feasibility study and considering these various dimensions collectively, NYSERDA recommends that now is not the right time to prioritize Great Lakes Wind projects in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario.”
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay has been saying all this in opposition to such projects for a long time.
“Ultimately, I’ve been an opponent of wind energy on the lake,” Barclay said in a recent interview. “This confirms some of my suspicions about it, so I’m pleased with the report. I’m in agreement with it. Whether it’s the cost or the viewshed, all the reasons they pointed out, I think are excellent points on why we shouldn’t go forward with wind power on Lake Ontario.”
Nevertheless, this is not the report he expected from the state.
“It kind of surprised me,” he said, “because CLCPA (the Climate Act) is so much pushed to renewables. I haven’t seen the state really say no to anything when it comes to renewables, so, I was pleasantly surprised that this report came out with the conclusions that it did.”
I asked whether he thought the governor will take this report seriously and go along with it.
“I hope so,” Barclay replied. “And it’s going to provide the basis to prevent going forward with wind on the lake. I think there’s bipartisan support for renewable energy development, but we’re putting that on steroids. The timeline is probably pretty unrealistic, and until we get storage capacity for electricity, what is the cost-benefit of doing all these renewables? Because ultimately, if the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine, we’ll have to rely on other generation for electricity. Unless you can store that, and we don’t have that technology yet, we’re going to basically be creating two electricity generation systems, which really costs. Everyone’s spending a fortune on this stuff.
“I think that’s proving true for the ocean one’s too,” Barclay continued. “I don’t represent that area, but I think other states tried to do that, Massachusetts tried to do one off the Cape, and I think a lot of companies now are pulling back on their projects. They’ve realized they’re so expensive, there’s no way it can be an economically good deal. I think they’re going to find that on Long Island too. You’ve got to put them way out there for one. It’s an engineering feat in itself. Even if I was 100% with renewables, I still don’t think I’d be supporting them (windmills in the lake). I know I wouldn’t on Lake Ontario because the viewshed is killed. On Lake Ontario, the windmills have to be in relatively close to shore because the lake drops off and gets really deep, I conjecture at about 10 miles out or so. So, they have to put them in closer, and they did make mention of that with Lake Erie. It’s not as big a lake. After 10 miles, the amount of generation they can produce in Lake Erie drops off really substantially. It’s like from 4,000 megawatts down to 400.
“It would be one thing,” he said, “if we had the technology and it really was to provide a tremendous benefit for energy generation, but really, the benefit’s not all that great. And the cost and the cons of the project are pretty substantial.”
Do you think that now that this study has come out opposed to windmills in the lake that the state might think more about nuclear power?
“Well, I hope so,” Barclay said. “It’d be great. There’s a solution. I don’t know if the financials are back on nuclear where it makes sense yet. I don’t know if it’s reached that stage, but I certainly hope they would consider it, because there you have efficient, reliable energy generation that’s clean. You don’t have to worry about emissions. I hope so. I’ll continue to advocate for that. The problem is, a lot of the people that push renewable energy, it’s almost a residual from the ’70s, that they don’t like nuclear. It’s clean energy, and the rod storage isn’t all that substantial as far as space. Where you’re putting up windmills and solar, that one going into Oswego, is massive, and that certainly places a scar upon the land.”
Barclay said nuclear spent fuel rods are now placed in casks onsite and are housed in trailers, taking up little space in comparison to windmills or solar farms.
“I’ll say, with any of these clean energy initiatives, I do think we can generate electricity in a clean manner, but I think if the public wakes up and starts to understand what’s being proposed, it’s one thing for electricity generation, it’s another thing banning any kind of gas stove or the combustible engine. This is where the rubber’s going to hit the road. I think the public’s going to wake up and say, ‘Wait. Hold on a second.’ And I think there’s going to be a substantial backlash against some of these things. The benefits have to outweigh the costs. I don’t think we’ve reached that stage, unfortunately. But that’s just one thing. They’re coming out now against combustible engines. Lawn mowers are going to be gone, wood-burning furnaces, fireplaces, everything. Ultimately, we’re trying to lower emissions, but New York state’s only responsible for 0.4% of global emissions, so even if they’re successful with all this, which is highly questionable, you’re not really going to have a big impact on global emissions. So, I’m wondering what we’re doing this all for.”
He’ll continue his opposition to those aspects of what he considers the state’s rush to renewables he disagrees with. And this study will become part of his ammunition.
“I’m going to use this with other wind projects,” Barclay concluded. “This is a good basis. This is the first one (study) I’ve seen that’s been contracted for by the state where they haven’t gone the other way. So, it’s pretty powerful.”
Barclay’s fellow Republican just to the west of Oswego County, who up until the recent redrawing of assembly district lines represented western parts of the county, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, welcomed the release of the feasibility study.
“Further evaluation of the Great Lakes Wind Energy Feasibility Study shows this is not beneficial to the people of New York,” said Manktelow. “Through current technology we can develop and incorporate more cost-effective strategies that will meet the goals of the CLCPA and not break the backs of New York taxpayers. Not only are there higher costs compared to other renewable energy generations, but there are undoubtedly unforeseen risks with implementing new technologies for Great Lakes Wind. These risks include a lack of existing supply chain and increased costs associated with upgrades of ports and vessels to build the necessary platforms and developments that would undoubtedly disrupt wildlife and businesses along the coast.
“The state is heading toward greener renewable energy,” Manktelow continued, “but plans like Great Lake Wind do little to move the needle in the right direction. Lakeshore residents would be left with their impeccable views obstructed by wind turbines. Our residents along the shoreline savor the beauty of the wildlife and views many can only dream of. Should this plan move forward, any and all near-shore development will likely spoil the calming nature of the waves crashing on the shores.”
Review of the study notes, Manktelow said, “that based on the totality of this analysis, this concludes that Great Lakes Wind currently does not offer a unique, critical or cost-effective contribution toward the achievement of New York State’s Climate Act goals.”
