State study slams windmills in Lake Ontario and Erie

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay in the courthouse bearing his father’s name, the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

OSWEGO COUNTY – An exhaustive, 18-month, state Public Service Commission-ordered study on the feasibility of Great Lakes wind-powered electric generation, meaning windmills in lakes Erie and Ontario, has come down strongly opposed to what’s called “Great Lakes Wind.”

Though there is no question the two lakes’ annual average wind speeds are sufficient to provide considerable renewable energy, overwhelming negative factors of cost of construction and maintenance, negative impacts on the view, wildlife, and the fishing and tourism industries, potential negative environmental effects, the potential negative effects of ice on the windmills, and the difficulties in transmission of the generated power to land, far outweigh such projects potential positive contributions to the state’s renewable energy Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goal of 70% of all electricity by 2030 be produced by renewable sources and its employment opportunities, especially in comparison to other forms of renewable-energy production.

