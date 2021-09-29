State Supreme Court issues a mixed verdict on City of Oswego vs. Port lawsuit

OSWEGO – Both the city and the Port declared victory Friday following a mixed-bag verdict in a lawsuit over the Port’s right to put up a storage building blocking the East First Street view of Oswego’s historic lighthouse.
State Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert handed down his ruling on the city’s Article 78 lawsuit Sept. 24 giving each side some things, while ruling against each on others, giving the Port freer reign while requiring a further and much deeper environmental study, leaving the structure up for now but its future unclear.
“The city of Oswego has been vindicated by this ruling,” Mayor William Barlow declared immediately following the release of Gilbert’s verdict.
“The clear, open, transparent and public process for approving this project was not followed by the Port and the Court’s recognition of the concerns and objections raised by the city is a clear ruling in favor of open government,” Barlow said.
The Port didn’t quite see it that way.
“I’m happy with the judge’s decision,” Executive Director of the Port, William Scriber, said that same afternoon. “Basically, the decision confirms most, if not all, of our important facts, namely the Port is not bound by city or local laws. It doesn’t stop our grain facility from completion. He (Gilbert) rejected that entire argument. The only item he said we basically needed to re-do was the SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) for our Warehouse No. 4, which is being misconstrued as a grain facility, which it has never been. It has never been designed for it, never was. It was always a potash/salt facility for the Port. And I’m happy he basically has directed us only to go back and re-look at our SEQR, for which we are the involved agency. So, we’ll go back. We’ll do the SEQR as he requested. It’s only a small SEQR, just on that one, Dome 4, and we’ll move forward from there.”
One of the city’s major contentions in this suit was a state law requiring the Port to comply with local zoning and planning regulations.
“In his decision, it’s clear,” Scriber responded on that question. “The Port of Oswego is not subject to the city laws and/or ordinances. We are a state facility, a state authority. We’re apart from the city.”
The city contended the Port made a major, unauthorized, design change to Dome 4, thereby severely impacting the view of the lighthouse.
“I would like to make it very, very clear,” Scriber said. “The original building would have obstructed, as the city contends, the lighthouse. No matter what building we put there, it’s going to obstruct, if not totally, partial view of the lighthouse. We had done a review of that when we paused, of our own volition, the construction. We went back and thoroughly reviewed a number of construction options, and all those options came out as, anything we put there is going to obstruct the lighthouse. However, we clearly understood from SHPO (the State Historical Preservation Office) that that was not a historical registered view. The fort was our primary focus, not to infringe on the viewshed of the fort. That was our concern. There never has been any State Parks and Recreation, SHPO, or any other agency which has defined a view from E. First St., looking down a commercial road, at the lighthouse. The reality, when you actually are at that light, which is only for a few seconds or a minute, most people are more concerned with traffic than they are with looking at a lighthouse from a commercial road. There are numerous other unobstructed views, namely both river walkways in the city of Oswego, the bridge, and all of the west shore and the fort that you have views unobstructed of the lighthouse. I just viewed the contention by the city that you’re creating a huge negation of that viewshed as one of little substance, and I really didn’t understand it, as SHPO and (the state Office of) Parks and Recreation didn’t either.”
The verdict leaves the half-built, steel skeleton structure standing.
“The judge did not order us to take it down,” Scriber noted. “He actually even ordered us to secure it for the elements until we complete a SEQR review,” which Scriber said could be completed “within 30 days.”
If the new SEQR comes out showing no environmental impact, the Port may go ahead completing the building it’s already started. “That’s a possibility,” Scriber added.
Fruthermore, he said, the delay in the construction of Dome 4 has cost the Port considerably.
“I’ll strongly say this,” he said. “This was a potash and salt building. I have had to, just today, turn away customers that would come to Oswego, create revenue and jobs, because now they want to occupy that structure. It’s hard for me to tell potential customers who come in and I have to tell them I can’t put them in that building because the city of Oswego sued us because you couldn’t see a lighthouse from a commercial street. So, it’s cost the Port revenue. It’s cost the Port jobs of people I’d hire to attend and load and unload these products. Two of them (potential customers) today were salt. They desperately need salt storage, and we have always been a prime site for that. that would have been a possible customer that I can’t put in there. Now I’m going to have to do a ground pile, which I really don’t want to do, but I’m going to have to if I’m to get the customer. And we also had to stop construction. I have to pay for the demobilization of equipment from the contractor. So, it’s cost us money. It’s cost us customers. It’s cost us jobs, and it’s cost us revenue. And I would say, balance that against the view, notably the City Attorney’s driving to work, against those factors.
“Maybe we didn’t cross every t and dot every i the way the judge would like to see it,” Scriber said. “No problem. We’ll go back. We’ll do that and come back with a decision.
“The city again will get a notice saying what we’re doing. Again, they have a right to comment. But at the end of the day, there has to be proven a huge environmental problem for us not to continue with the project. I would say we’re going to be very diligent in following the judge’s order and re-doing the SEQR on that one particular building. And he did uphold us on the remainder. The city did ask to have the whole project stopped and they were denied. The city lost their request to place us under their rule. We are an independent state authority. We’re state owned. We have state property. We follow state rules.”
Scriber claimed if the judge had ruled differently, “DOT, canals, everybody in the state would now have to go and follow every little town, village, or city codes. Roads would not be built, bridges would not be built.
“To say it was worth money for the Port to have to re-do a SEQR, I just find that as a terrible waste of taxpayer money,” Scriber continued. “The big plus for us though, is now there’s no longer a debate, there’s no longer an argument for the city that we’re under any of their codes or regulations. It’s just not there. We are autonomous over the city. That has been a point of contention with the city that never ended until now. He (Gilbert) made a decision that will reverberate throughout the state. Many of the state authorities, people I know, were waiting for his decision, because it would affect their authorities and their agencies. If he had said we have to (comply with city zoning and planning), then automatically we would have gone to appeal and ask the state attorney general to be involved.”
Scriber then summarized his view of the verdict as follows:
“What the judge said is, a) they sued us on our comprehensive plan. The judge denied it; b) stop the grain center. No. Denied. c) We are supposed to be under the city’s zoning, planning board and waterfront development. No. Denied.
“So, I feel pretty good about the decision today,” Scriber said. “I think we won. We won on almost every count except for one, and that one was not actually a city victory.”
The court, he said, “totally rejected the city’s argument that we are subservient in any way to the city for our construction. Those plans are given to us by the state. Our mission is to create industrial, commercial, recreational, and historical preservation. It’s our job to create jobs in the county. We engage in increasing the whole industrial viability of the Port, the city, and central New York. That’s our mission.”
And on that note, Scriber added, “We’ll be announcing a new major grain company coming into Oswego, which, benefits not only the farmers, it benefits union labor and creates a whole follow-through economy in the area that is huge. Agriculture in Oswego, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga is a large business, and now they’ll have an opportunity, with the new grain export center, to sell their product to the international market.”
And lastly, Scriber looked to improve relations with the city.
“I have tried to stay away from negative, condescending acts,” he said. “The city has not. They’ve made this personal. They’ve used words that are not normally used by public officials. We have decided not to make this personal. They have a point of view, and we have a point of view. I would hope in the future, the city will be more communicative with us and not negative in their approach to what we hope to accomplish, and what, in many ways, we hope to accomplish for the city. We would prefer a partnership and communication, like, if you have an issue, pick the phone up and call me. Maybe it could be resolved there. I don’t look for a fight with the city. The whole point is, I would like to get along with the city, like I get along with the state. As the judge said, we’re not subject to the city, but that doesn’t mean we can’t work together.
“It was a long road, and a lot of money spent,” Scriber said of the lawsuit, “for something that could have been solved in a phone call.”
Yet, the hurts and wounds and scars of this battle still remain and still show. Scriber ended with this:
“The city obviously is claiming that they won,” he said. “They didn’t win anything.”
Oswego City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli obviously disagrees with that opinion.
“I’m sure he (Bill Scriber) feels like the Port has won, and they’re vindicated, and they didn’t do anything wrong. They just need to clean up a couple of loose ends,” Caraccioli said Friday afternoon, predicting the Port’s response to the verdict.
“From the city’s perspective,” he said, “we feel vindicated. The court agreed with our fundamental issue in this case that the Port failed to take a hard look at the environmental impacts that the project would have on the Oswego lighthouse and ordered the Port to start all over again.”
And what can come of that?
“An actual hard look,” Caraccioli said. “In fact, the court said that, to the Port’s argument that it took a hard look, the court said it (the Port) didn’t take a look at all. The judge indicated that the argument the Port put forward has no merit, and that the square grain storage structure was given no look under SEQR by the Port board. So, the court agreed with our fundamental position that the record simply did not support that the Port was aware of, or even reviewed the environmental impact that this larger 150 by 150 by 70-foot square structure would have on the environment, in particular, the view of the lighthouse, but certainly as it impacts the viewshed to Fort Ontario, because you now have a much larger structure poking through the sky and the landscape around Fort Ontario that was never contemplated when the Port first rolled this out to the public in the summer of 2020. So now, what the court has said is, if you’re going to build any structure over there, whether it’s the one you’re building now, the one you contemplated or something different, you need to start the process over again. And for the city of Oswego, that is a solid victory.
“The court goes on to say, that if you’re going to do anything differently than just securing it for some future decision, that you must comply with the provisions of SEQR and a full environmental review as a Type 1 action, which requires the most rigorous environmental review under New York state law. We fully anticipate that the New York State Department of Transportation would be participating in this discussion, that the State Historic Preservation Office will get another chance to weigh in, and that the city of Oswego will be a necessary party, an involved agency, to the Type 1 SEQR review by virtue of both this lawsuit and the fact that the Port will have to request from the city of Oswego that it conduct a consistency review under the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, the LWRP.
“The court did rule that the Port doesn’t have to comply with the city’s zoning and planning regulations,” Caraccioli conceded. “However, he (Gilbert) said nothing of the requirement that the city of Oswego performs the consistency review under its LWRP. The court even recognized that in its (the Port’s) very first environmental submission, the city was involved with this right from the beginning. But, to this day, they (the Port) have never submitted a request for a consistency review of our LWRP. And that’s a significant error on their part, and their failure to recognize the city’s role in this project continues to be misplaced.”
Caraccioli said, according to the court’s decision, the Port “must recognize the city of Oswego as an authority that is required to participate in this environmental analysis by way of a consistency determination through its LWRP. That hasn’t changed. The city will be listed as the municipality required to do the consistency determination.”
The consistency review is meant to determine whether the Port’s project is consistent with the city’s Water Revitalization Plan.
Regarding the city’s ongoing position on the Port, Caraccioli said:
“The city of Oswego and the Barlow administration is not opposed to development by the Port along its waterfront. We understand, recognize, and support the economic development benefits that come with a well-equipped Port. It is a generator of economic development. However, the Port needs to be a partner in the process and not an island. And so far, the Port has been acting as an island, all on its own, doing whatever it wants. All we have ever asked for is for the Port to welcome the participation of the city of Oswego in that development, because a well-developed project benefits everyone.”
Caraccioli differed with Scriber’s assessment that the Port’s court-ordered new SEQR will be completed within a month.
“Absent an agreement between the city of Oswego and the Port,” Caraccioli said, “I can guarantee that the environmental review will take longer than one month. And such an agreement could include tearing down the current facility and building the original domed structure that they contemplated. I am more convinced now than ever that had the Port simply built the original domed structure in the place it contemplated that it would not have obstructed the Oswego lighthouse view. In November of last year, in the public meeting the Port held, I couldn’t tell from the plans that were submitted, whether there would be an impact. I only raised the issue in November. I was raising the question that this project could obstruct the view, and they ought to do an environmental review of that issue. Everyone was focusing on Fort Ontario, but nobody ever focused on the view of the lighthouse, and I brought that to their attention. And that’s all I was ever requesting. In fact, in my letter to the Port, I stated very clearly as a public citizen, I’m all in favor of economic development for the Port, but it has to be done properly. And I’m convinced that it wasn’t done properly. Judge Gilbert agreed with that. And I’m further convinced that if the Port simply builds the structure they were originally contemplating building, there would be no obstruction to the lighthouse, given what has already been constructed and the positioning of that. If the Port wants to do the right thing, they build the original structure. And for the amount of money they’ve spent on these errors, they probably could have built it already, and there wouldn’t have been an issue.”
What if the Port just continues to complete the structure they’ve started?
“Well,” Caraccioli said, “they won’t be able to do that without a full, fair, open, and transparent environmental review process. And when that process plays out, as I indicated, I’m firmly convinced that the structure that is presently, partially erected will not be the structure that is ultimately approved and constructed on that site.”
