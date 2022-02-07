State Supreme Court Judge David Murad seeks re-election

UTICA - New York State Supreme Court Judge David A. Murad will seek re-election to a second 14-year term this November, in the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Onondaga, Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, Herkimer and Lewis counties.
He was first elected to the Supreme Court Bench in 2008.
Judge Murad, a Utica native, is a graduate of Utica College of Syracuse University and New England School of Law. He previously served as Oneida County Surrogate Judge, Acting Family Court Judge and Acting Supreme Court Judge.
Judge Murad has 35 years of legal experience, including the last 16 years as a Judge. He is also a Certified Public Accountant, making him uniquely qualified to resolve complex financial issues that arise in the Supreme Court.
Judge Murad is a member of the American Bar Association, American Academy of Attorney - CPAs, New York State Bar Association, Oneida County Bar Association and Onondaga County Bar Association.
“I have presided over thousands of cases as a Supreme Court Judge. I am proud of my record which demonstrates that I am fully prepared for my cases, treat the parties fairly and respectfully, and have the judicial temperament necessary to properly handle the most complex and serious civil litigation matters,” Judge Murad said in his announcement.
Judge Murad and his wife Susan live in Utica. They have two children, Michael and Elizabeth.
Visit Judge Murad’s Facebook Page at (Re-Elect Judge Murad to Supreme Court) for more updates about his campaign.
