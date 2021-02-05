OSWEGO – State Supreme Court Judge, the Hon. Scott DelConte, ruled late Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, for Republican 22nd congressional district candidate, Claudia Tenney, and against her Democratic opponent Anthony Brindisi, ordering the Oneida County and New York State Boards of Elections complete their general election certifications of the Nov. 3 vote, thus denying Brindisi’s request to delay those certifications until all legal appeals to the state’s highest court were complete, and therefore seemingly handing the conditional win of this, the only remaining undecided congressional contest in the U.S., to Claudia Tenney.
Although Brindisi filed papers Thursday stating his intention to appeal the Supreme Court’s proceedings to the state’s Court of Appeals, it is unclear if he will continue down that path now. Bruce Spiva, attorney for Brindisi, argued earlier Friday morning that the delay or “stay” of the Oneida County certification of its vote totals was crucial to Brindisi’s ability to appeal. Without it, the Court of Appeals’ opinion would have no force and would only be considered advisory to the U.S. House of Representatives, Spiva said.
Delconte countered that Brindisi was requesting that he stop an election, which DelConte and Tenney’s attorney, Paul DerOhannesian, stated could only be stopped if Brindisi could show “irreparable harm” done to his case by denying the stay. DelConte and DerOhannesian both contended Brindisi could still appeal to the U.S. House of Representatives for judicial relief and that, therefore, being denied the requested stay would not constitute irreparable harm.
The final vote tally of over 325,000 votes cast gives Tenney a 109 or 110 vote lead over Brindisi, the final discrepancy in a discrepancy-ridden election. Earlier this week, Tenney’s lead was 132 votes. DelConte noted this morning that the Oneida County Board of Elections had made a math error in that tally, and it had be adjusted down to 109 or 110 votes.
It is likely Tenney will now be at least conditionally seated by the U.S. House of Representatives. If Brindisi pursues further legal action with the House, that result could still be overturned.
Following Friday afternoon’s ruling, Brindisi released the following statement:
“I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” said Anthony Brindisi. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race. With the margin so thin, the ever changing tally, and the countless errors that have occurred arriving at today’s final number we can’t afford to wonder here. We have to get it right. Because this is not a raffle, this is a congressional election. The law that took effect January 1 says we should abide by hand counts whenever the margin is 0.5% or less— it’s even closer right now. Let’s follow that rule, get this right for our constituents and count all the 325,000-plus votes. It’s shocking, right now, no one knows who actually won this race. My opponent and I deserve true clarity.”
Brindisi contends the true count of the votes cast could be off by as much as 2,600 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.