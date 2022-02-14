OSWEGO COUNTY – The statewide indoor mask-or-vaccine requirement in effect since December has been lifted and most county facilities will no longer require face masks.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the expiration of the indoor mask mandate Wednesday as new cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations sharply declined in New York from the recent peak in January.
“I’m very happy that we can lift the mask mandate at most county facilities for employees and the public,” said County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “Case numbers are dropping and I’m hopeful the Omicron variant continues to decline so that State officials never feel a need to order a vaccine or mask mandate again.”
Businesses and local governments still have the option to require face masks, but Oswego County will not require masks in most county facilities. Anyone wishing to continue wearing a face mask is welcome to do so.
Under state orders, face masks will still be required in hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities and any health care setting regulated by the state Department of Health. This includes the Oswego County Health Department and its vaccination clinics.
Face masks will continue to be required at detention centers, such as the Oswego County Correctional Facility, in addition to homeless and domestic violence shelters.
Masks requirements in schools also remain in effect, but those orders will be reevaluated by the state in early March.
In accordance with federal regulations, face masks will still be required throughout public transportation systems, from buses, trains and planes, to stations, terminals and airports.
For more information on the state’s most recent COVID-19 guidance, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/ and https://forward.ny.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.