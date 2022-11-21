OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County has joined forces with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special Thanksgiving campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and ensure that everyone enjoys a safe holiday.
“Thanksgiving kicks off a merry time of the year,” said Lighthall. “Still, amidst all the celebrations, don’t forget that ‘buzzed driving IS drunk driving.’ It’s essential that you make a sober plan if any of your festivities include alcohol.”
According to the NHTSA, drunk-driving-related crashes spike this time of year. From 2016 to 2020, 821 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes during the entire Thanksgiving holiday period, from the Wednesday before to the Monday after.
As part of this high-visibility engagement campaign, law enforcement officers across New York state will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives. The statewide operation begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 27.
“Drunk driving is not only illegal, it’s deadly,” Lighthall said. “With so many safe alternatives available to help people get home safely, no one should ever take that risk – for themselves, their passengers or other drivers on the road. We urge people to keep this in mind as they gather with their families and friends around the Thanksgiving table.
He continued, “Help make a difference by having a sober plan. Download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. We just want everyone to have a happy – and most importantly, safe – Thanksgiving holiday.”
New York State Police, County Sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI Programs are collaborating across the state to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths. This high visibility engagement campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Additional efforts target Super Bowl weekend, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween and the holiday season in December.
For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, call 315-349-3210 or go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi.
