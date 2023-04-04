STEM Club at Trinity Catholic School enters challenge

OSWEGO - Students in the STEM Club from Trinity Catholic School finished and submitted entries for the 2023 Science Buddies Engineering Challenge. The Trinity Catholic School STEM Club meets once a month under the direction of fourth-grade teacher Christina Teetsel, parent volunteers Kristy Dodd and Karen Crouch. STEM Club is one of the many activities at Trinity Catholic School in Oswego. Trinity Catholic School offers classes for preschool three- and four-year-olds as well as elementary grades kindergarten through grade six. For more information on becoming a member of the Trinity Catholic School Community, visit the website at oswegotrinitycatholic.org or call the school at 315-343-6700. Pictured from left are: Mia Gibson, Nolan Sweet, Torin Mott and Nolan Verburg.
