NIAGARA FALLS — Andrew F. McCarthy, one of the Republicans running for the party line in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District, …
CAMILLUS — There’s now a Democrat running in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District — Steven W. Holden Sr.
The 49-year-old Camillus resident announced this week that he is switching his campaign from the Syracuse-based district to NY-24, which stretches from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Mr. Holden said he was recruited from the relatively crowded Democratic field in NY-22, to run in NY-24. He’s an Army veteran and small business owner, and said he thinks those qualities will stand out to NY-24 voters.
“The first thing I think will be of interest to folks up in Watertown is I am a retired Army lieutenant colonel, and I served five combat tours to Iraq, three to Afghanistan,” he said.
Mr. Holden was born and raised on a dairy farm in rural Oklahoma, and still retains a slight Southern accent. He said that experience has given him a first-hand view of life in rural areas and dairy farming, a major industry in the district.
“One of the reasons I was recruited in was because of my strong knowledge of rural issues, especially for parts of rural New York,” he said.
He also said he has Native American heritage, tied back to the Cherokee, Cheyenne, Arapaho and Choctaw tribes.
He describes himself as a “practical progressive,” and supports what he described as sensible gun regulations that respect the Second Amendment, like background checks for purchases.
“I’m a gun owner myself,” he said. “I’m not going to do anything to damage the Second Amendment.”
He also supports Medicare for All, eliminating student loan debts, and other progressive policies.
He’s the first and only Democrat in the race, and on Wednesday Jefferson County’s Democratic Committee Chair Corey D. DeCillis said Mr. Holden is the party’s presumptive nominee.
Candidates are typically required to circulate petitions to appear on the general election ballot, which must be turned in by Friday. Mr. Holden was not required to do that, however, as local Democratic officials filed placeholder petitions that they then passed to Mr. Holden. Mr. DeCillis said that was done because the party had no nominee for the NY-24 congressional race until it recruited Mr. Holden, and the petitioning deadline was growing too close.
“When the congressional lines were drawn, nobody knew what was what,” he said. “When they created that new congressional district (NY-24), we didn’t have a candidate at the time.”
Mr. DeCillis and the other Democratic party officials in the 14-county district met with Mr. Holden by Zoom video conference on Friday. Mr. DeCillis said he believes Mr. Holden is a good fit for the district.
“He’s retired military, he came from finance in the Army so he has a financial background, which is great,” Mr. DeCillis said. “I think he’s a great fit.”
Mr. Holden currently lives in Camillus, outside the borders of NY-24, but a candidate or congressperson is not required to live in their district. He said he plans to move into the district with his wife, although he isn’t sure where yet. His wife has family in Central Square, a village split between NY-22 and NY-24, and said they may choose to move to that region, he said.
There have been no other Democratic candidates announced in NY-24, and with Mr. Holden receiving the party’s support, it is unlikely another candidate will appear before Friday. There are three Republican candidates vying for the party’s support in a primary election — Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, Geneva-area businessman Mario J. Fratto and Wayne County resident John Murtari.
