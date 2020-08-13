OSWEGO — Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special statewide enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.
“While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end of summer with our loved ones, law enforcement officers across New Yorkstate will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives,” said Lighthall. “The statewide STOP-DWI crackdown begins on Aug. 19 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 7.”
Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the issue. New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force throughout the crackdown.
This enforcement effort is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association, with additional funding from the local STOP-DWI Foundation and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Additional statewide STOP-DWI crackdown campaigns are scheduled to target Halloween and the holiday season in December.
“While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers,” Lighthall said. “Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like this STOP-DWI crackdown aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.”
He added, “You can help to make a difference by having a sober plan. Download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable; all it takes is a little planning. We just want everyone to have a happy – and most importantly, safe – Labor Day weekend.”
For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, call 315-349-3210 or go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi.
